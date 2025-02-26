F1 2025 Testing: When are Lewis Hamilton, Max Verstappen and others driving in Bahrain?

close global

Formula 1's on-track action for the 2025 season begins this week, with teams bringing their cars out for their first real running on Wednesday.

Every team has done a lot of simulator work and some work with older models over the winter, but this week is the first chance to see the brand new designs.

There will be 24 hours of track time over the three days of testing in Bahrain, split into four-hour sessions – with each of the 20 drivers getting 12 hours of track time each.

However, teams do choose to split those times up in different ways. So if you're looking to find out when to see your favorite driver, we've got you covered.

When will each F1 driver be driving in pre-season testing?

To see when the likes of Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen will be driving in pre-season testing, please see below.

Team Wednesday (AM/PM) Thursday (AM/PM) Friday (AM/PM)
Ferrari Lewis Hamilton / Charles Leclerc TBC / TBC TBC / TBC
Red Bull Liam Lawson / Max Verstappen Liam Lawson / Liam Lawson Max Verstappen / Max Verstappen
McLaren TBC / TBC TBC / TBC TBC / TBC
Mercedes Kimi Antonelli / George Russell George Russell / Kimi Antonelli Kimi Antonelli / George Russell
Aston Martin Fernando Alonso / Lance Stroll Fernando Alonso / Lance Stroll Lance Stroll / Fernando Alonso
Alpine Jack Doohan / Pierre Gasly Pierre Gasly / Jack Doohan Jack Doohan / Pierre Gasly
Haas Ollie Bearman / Esteban Ocon Esteban Ocon / Ollie Bearman Ollie Bearman / Esteban Ocon
Visa Cash App Racing Bulls TBC / TBC TBC / TBC TBC / TBC
Williams Alex Albon / Carlos Sainz Carlos Sainz / Carlos Sainz Alex Albon / Alex Albon
Sauber Nico Hulkenberg / Gabriel Bortoleto Nico Hulkenberg / Gabriel Bortoleto Gabriel Bortoleto / Nico Hulkenberg

What time is F1 testing?

The first day of pre-season testing in Bahrain starts today Wednesday, February 26, 2025, at 10am local time. This means a start time of 2am (ET) for those on the East Coast.

For today's start times in the rest of the United States and in some major cities and countries around the world, please see below.

Location Start Time
Local Time (AST) 10:00 AM
New York, United States (ET) 2:00 AM
Chicago, United States (CT) 1:00 AM
Denver, United States (MT) 12:00 AM
Los Angeles, United States (PT) 11:00 PM (Tue)
London, United Kingdom (GMT) 7:00 AM
Sydney, Australia (AEST) 6:00 PM
Adelaide, Australia (ACST) 5:30 PM
Perth, Australia (AWST) 6:00 PM
Mexico City, Mexico (CST) 1:00 AM
Berlin, Germany (CET) 8:00 AM
Tokyo, Japan (JST) 4:00 PM
Cape Town, South Africa (SAST) 9:00 AM
Cairo, Egypt (EEST) 9:00 AM
Beijing, China (CST) 3:00 PM
New Delhi, India (IST) 12:30 PM
São Paulo, Brazil (BRT) 4:00 AM
Singapore, Singapore (SGT) 3:00 PM

How to watch F1 pre-season testing on TV

Wednesday's pre-season testing action from the Bahrain International Circuit is set to be shown live on ESPN+ in the United States.

Broadcast details vary depending on your location. Please check below to see how to watch F1 live in your country.

Country Broadcaster(s)
United States ESPN, ESPN Deportes
Mexico Fox Sports Mexico, Televisa
Australia Fox Sports, Foxtel, Kayo
United Kingdom Sky Sports, Channel 4
Italy Sky Italia
Belgium RTBF, Play Sports
Netherlands Viaplay, Viaplay Xtra
Spain DAZN F1
Canada RDS, RDS 2, TSN, Noovo
Germany Sky Deutschland, RTL
France Canal+
Singapore beIN SPORTS
China CCTV, Shanghai TV, Guangdong Television Channel, Tencent
Japan Fuji TV, DAZN
Hungary M4 (MTVA Sports Channel)
Brazil Bandeirantes, Bandsports
Austria Servus TV, ORF
Middle East & Turkey beIN SPORTS
Africa SuperSport
Latin America ESPN

F1 TV Pro subscribers can also watch all of the action from Bahrain pre-season testing live in select regions.

