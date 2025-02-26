F1 Testing Today: Bahrain start times, schedule and how to watch LIVE

All ten Formula 1 teams arrived in Bahrain this week for the first chance to see the 2025 cars on track.

Three hectic days of testing will start on Wednesday morning (or technically Tuesday night on the West Coast), each team's one and only chance to get their cars tuned up with on-track data before next month's season opener in Australia.

Running will be split into two sessions of four hours per day, each separated by a one hour break as teams take a 'break' to switch drivers, or implement changes on the cars to test different configurations.

Teams only run one car at a time in testing, giving each driver 12 hours apiece of driving time. They're free to arrange those sessions in whatever order they choose, but it's worth noting that every driver is expected to get four hours each on Wednesday.

F1 2025 Testing: Bahrain start times

The first day of pre-season testing in Bahrain starts today Wednesday, February 26, 2025 at 10am local time. This means a start time of 2am (ET) for those on the East Coast.

For today's start times in the rest of the United States and in some major cities and countries around the world, please see below.

Location Start Time Local Time (AST) 10:00 AM New York, United States (ET) 2:00 AM Chicago, United States (CT) 1:00 AM Denver, United States (MT) 12:00 AM Los Angeles, United States (PT) 11:00 PM (Tue) London, United Kingdom (GMT) 7:00 AM Sydney, Australia (AEST) 6:00 PM Adelaide, Australia (ACST) 5:30 PM Perth, Australia (AWST) 6:00 PM Mexico City, Mexico (CST) 1:00 AM Berlin, Germany (CET) 8:00 AM Tokyo, Japan (JST) 4:00 PM Cape Town, South Africa (SAST) 9:00 AM Cairo, Egypt (EEST) 9:00 AM Beijing, China (CST) 3:00 PM New Delhi, India (IST) 12:30 PM São Paulo, Brazil (BRT) 4:00 AM Singapore, Singapore (SGT) 3:00 PM

How to watch F1 pre-season testing on TV

Wednesday's pre-season testing action from the Bahrain International Circuit is set to be shown live on ESPN+ in the United States.

Broadcast details vary depending on your location. Please check below to see how to watch F1 live in your country.

Country Broadcaster(s) United States ESPN, ESPN Deportes Mexico Fox Sports Mexico, Televisa Australia Fox Sports, Foxtel, Kayo United Kingdom Sky Sports, Channel 4 Italy Sky Italia Belgium RTBF, Play Sports Netherlands Viaplay, Viaplay Xtra Spain DAZN F1 Canada RDS, RDS 2, TSN, Noovo Germany Sky Deutschland, RTL France Canal+ Singapore beIN SPORTS China CCTV, Shanghai TV, Guangdong Television Channel, Tencent Japan Fuji TV, DAZN Hungary M4 (MTVA Sports Channel) Brazil Bandeirantes, Bandsports Austria Servus TV, ORF Middle East & Turkey beIN SPORTS Africa SuperSport Latin America ESPN

F1 TV Pro subscribers can also watch all of the action from Bahrain pre-season testing live in select regions.

