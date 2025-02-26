F1 testing delayed as BIZARRE issue brings out red flag

Pre-season testing ahead of the 2025 Formula 1 season has been halted after a bizarre issue has brought out the red flag.

The teams and drivers hit the track at the Bahrain International Circuit today for the first of three full days of testing ahead of the season opener in Australia next month.

READ MORE: F1 Testing Today: Bahrain start times, schedule and how to watch LIVE

READ MORE: F1 Testing Results Today: Lewis Hamilton replacement SHINES as champions make STRUGGLING start

This morning's session saw Lewis Hamilton's highly-anticipated debut in his new Ferrari car in an official F1 session, although the British star could only manage P5.

Meanwhile, this afternoon, the likes of Max Verstappen, Lando Norris and Charles Leclerc hit the track. However, after roughly two of four scheduled hours, all of this afternoon's running drivers were hit with a bizarre issue.

READ MORE: F1 2025 Testing: When are Lewis Hamilton, Max Verstappen and others driving in Bahrain?

Lewis Hamilton drove the Ferrari in Bahrain this morning

Max Verstappen is driving the Red Bull this afternoon

F1 testing struck by power cut

At approximately 5 pm local time in Bahrain, the red flags were flying at Bahrain International Circuit due to a power cut at the track.

This meant that as the evening arrived in Bahrain, the entire circuit was plunged into darkness, meaning it was simply impossible for the F1 stars to run.

The first reports had suggested that the issue had been in Red Bull's garage only, but it transpired that the entire circuit had been hit.

As cars returned to their garages, keen not to waste any time, engineers began to work on their respective cars under torchlight in absolutely bizarre scenes.

The Bahrain International Circuit was plunged into darkness

Speaking on the issue, Mercedes star George Russell said: "I came to the pits and said 'It's dark out here, I need to change my visor',"

"Then I realized there are no floodlights around.

"It would have been hectic if this was an hour later and the sun had already set."

Testing now has under one hour remaining with cars yet to hit the track, with teams losing more and more crucial time by the second given that they only have limited running across the three days of the test.

With 54 minutes of action, the green flag was shown once again. However, despite being in Bahrain, rain began to fall.

READ MORE: Lewis Hamilton hints at Ferrari 'MAGIC' ahead of F1 testing

Related