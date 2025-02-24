Lewis Hamilton hints at Ferrari 'MAGIC' ahead of F1 testing
Lewis Hamilton hints at Ferrari 'MAGIC' ahead of F1 testing
Lewis Hamilton has hinted at Ferrari's 'magic' as being able to help him secure a record-breaking eighth world championship this season.
The seven-time champion has moved to the Italian team ahead of the 2025 season, with the Brit set to drive the team's new car in anger for the first time at testing in Bahrain this week.
Testing in Bahrain will offer an indication as to where the team are at ahead of the season opener in Australia next month, with fans hoping the Scuderia will be able to put up a real title fight.
If they produce a good car, Hamilton will undoubtedly have his eyes set on adding to his trophy cabinet this season, although is likely to face stiff competition as cars converge under the current set of regulations.
Lewis Hamilton reveals Ferrari magic
Hamilton was in attendance at the inaugural all-team launch in London last week as every team unveiled their liveries for the upcoming campaign, before heading back to Italy to get behind the wheel of the SF-25 for the first time the following afternoon.
The former McLaren star was spotted on track at Fiorano as he put the car through its paces before heading to Bahrain.
Asked by Sky Sports F1 whether he is more hopeful than ever of claiming an eighth title, Hamilton replied: "Yes. But I'm also aware there's a lot of drivers that never ever get to win a world championship, first and foremost,"
"I've been fortunate to work in two teams previously, work with great organizations, and you've seen in the history of the sport where you've got great teams and things don't align and they end up, some of them, not winning the world championships.
"But this team already has an insane legacy and they're not short of how many world championships they've won. So, I think in their DNA, they have that winning mentality.
"It's going to be close up the top. But I've got a great team-mate. The energy that I'm receiving from the team, there's magic here."
