Lewis Hamilton makes STRONG statement on Ferrari move

Lewis Hamilton has spoken out honestly about his move to Ferrari, in his first lengthy interview since making his debut in the iconic red car before the start of the 2025 season.

The British driver, who last won a drivers' title in 2020, announced this time last year that he would be ending his 12-year partnership with Mercedes in favor of a move to Italy.

Hamilton and Mercedes became one of the most successful pairings in the sport's history with the British racing legend's talent taking the Silver Arrows to the top of the team standings for eight years in a row between 2014 and 2021.

During his tenure with the team, Hamilton himself also secured six of his seven drivers' titles before being infamously knocked off his throne by the now reigning champion, Max Verstappen, at the 2021 Abu Dhabi GP.

Following the return of the ground effect technical regulations in 2022, Hamilton struggled to pilot his Mercedes machinery to the front of the pack after the team took a clear step back thanks to their unsuccessful zero-pod design.

Hamilton's yearning for Ferrari finally met

After facing issues with his Mercedes ever since, Hamilton gave into the calling of Ferrari, one of the most iconic teams in F1 history.

Having previously dealt with a car that suffered severely from porpoising and even enduring a 945-day winless streak, the former champion appears rejuvenated having now switched to the Scuderia.

In his first extended interview with Ferrari, Hamilton revealed how long he has been dreaming of the moment to race in red, snubbing his past experiences in F1 with former team Mercedes.

"I’ve always imagined what it would be like, sitting in the cockpit surrounded by red," Hamilton admitted.

"I’ve been waiting such a long time for it so firing the car up, it’s like such a new unchartered journey, it’s the most exciting thing that’s happened to me in as long as I can remember."