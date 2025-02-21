F1 Today: Star driver's exit revealed as Hamilton ABSENT from Ferrari first
The new team-mate of one of Formula 1's successful stars has confirmed a major departure ahead of their first season racing alongside one another.
Lewis Hamilton ABSENT from Ferrari first as team-mate takes the wheel
Seven-time Formula 1 champion Lewis Hamilton has took a back seat on Ferrari's social media earlier this week after his team-mate took to the track in the team's newly released 2025 challenger.
Verstappen admits CHEEKY FIA trick after swearing saga
Four-time Formula 1 champion Max Verstappen has revealed a cheeky hack to get around the FIA's latest controversial rule change.
McLaren F1 star BOOSTED ahead of tricky championship brawl
McLaren Formula 1 star Lando Norris has appeared boosted in a recent interview over his potential to be a championship challenger once again in 2025.
F1 boss delivers bold Lewis Hamilton MARRIAGE claim
Formula 1 icon Lewis Hamilton has been at the centre of a hilarious discussion over a key relationship update after his major team switch.
