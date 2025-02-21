McLaren F1 star BOOSTED ahead of tricky championship brawl

McLaren Formula 1 star Lando Norris has appeared boosted in a recent interview over his potential to be a championship challenger once again in 2025.

The British star enjoyed a successful 2024 season, claiming his first four career victories and leading McLaren to claim their first victory in the team standings since 1998.

However, the Brit was disappointed that he wasn't able to put up more of a fight to Max Verstappen in the drivers' championship, after Red Bull's woes led the Dutchman to have a 10-race winless run.

Norris ended up finishing just 63 points behind Verstappen, as the Dutchman managed to clinch the championship with two races to spare.

McLaren's stellar driver duo of Norris and his team-mate Oscar Piastri have remained with the papaya outfit for the upcoming season but will both be dreaming of drivers' championship success.

Lando Norris will face fierce championship competition in 2025

Norris confident of 2025 championship campaign

Norris has previously spoken about his own and McLaren's weaknesses throughout the 2024 championship campaign, suggesting that too many mistakes led to him not being able to properly challenge Verstappen.

However, both team and driver are now experienced in what it's like to be in a title battle, with McLaren heading into 2025 as defending constructors' champions, and Norris ready to mount another challenge in a wide-open drivers' title battle.

Now, the 25-year-old has suggested that McLaren are ready and that they have no excuses anymore not to push for a championship double.

Speaking to media before the F1 75 live event at the O2 Arena, Norris said: "After last year, I think there are no excuses anymore.

"We showed then that we have everything we need to go for titles, and I think that as drivers we also showed that we are capable enough.

"We certainly don't want to get ahead of ourselves, but we are certainly confident that we can start the season in the best possible way, and certainly much better than the years before."

