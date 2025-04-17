Lando Norris slams Red Bull for questioning McLaren legality

Lando Norris has hit back at F1 rivals Red Bull, where he told them to do a 'better job' rather than focusing on what McLaren are doing.

McLaren rose to constructors' championship success in 2024, and have continued their form into 2025 where they have enjoy a dominant start to the season.

But their performances both in the second half of 2024 and so far this season, have prompted some to question whether they are within the rules.

Speaking to media at last weekend's Bahrain Grand Prix, Norris said: "We are fully within the rules, we're doing a good job.

"Red Bull have had plenty of time to do the same thing as us and they're not.

"It is more that they should do a better job rather than keep complaining about things."

Norris dismisses Horner claim

Red Bull and Ferrari were among several teams to raise concerns over the use of rear flexi wings in 2024, with McLaren coming under particular scrutiny.

They were, however, deemed legal by the FIA ahead of the 2025 campaign, and their strong start to the season this time around has once again thrust the conversation back into the spotlight.

Red Bull boss Christian Horner hopes that a new clampdown on front-wing flex from round nine could reduce the gap between the teams, but Norris has dismissed that notion.

He added: "We respect the FIA doing what they're doing and we're happy that they keep trying to correct things because we don't want anyone outside of those rules, but the last ones didn't affect us,.

"I don't know if the new ones will or not but there are plenty of things that Red Bull do that also push the limits just as much.

"So we can also play that game, but we focus on ourselves rather than complaining about others."

Norris endured an up-and-down weekend in Sakhir, with the Brit despondent following a disappointing qualifying session on Saturday.

However, he recovered from sixth on the grid to finish third behind Piastri and George Russell, ensuring that he goes into this weekend's Saudi Arabia GP with a slender advantage at the top of the drivers' standings.

READ MORE: 323-race NASCAR Cup Series star announces divorce from wife

Related