FIA announce Norris DELETED qualifying lap time in official statement

The FIA announced a deleted lap time for pole-sitter Lando Norris during Australian Grand Prix qualifying in an official statement.

Norris confirmed his championship-challenging capabilities in 2025 during Australian GP qualifying, beating his team-mate Oscar Piastri and four-time world champion Max Verstappen to pole position.

READ MORE: F1 Qualifying Results: McLarens DESTROY Verstappen in Red Bull disaster session

Piastri initially sent his home crowd wild by claiming provisional pole, before Norris found an extra 0.084 seconds, and stole pole position off the Melbourne-born racer.

However, Norris and McLaren’s pole position looked under threat from Verstappen, who earlier in the week downplayed Red Bull’s chances, but the Dutchman eventually placed third on the grid.

Lando Norris became the first pole-sitter of 2025

Max Verstappen is still in with a chance for Sunday's wet race

Norris has initial lap time deleted in Australia

Prior to Norris’ pole position lap, the British driver's qualifying was in jeopardy when he had his initial lap time in Q3 deleted, which was confirmed in an official announcement by the FIA.

Norris’ initial lap time of 1:15.921 was removed after he failed to use the track at Turn 4, with the likes of Gabriel Bortoleto and Esteban Ocon also losing their lap times at that corner during various points of the session.

This lap was not Norris’ pole position lap, and his place at the front of the grid for Sunday’s race remained intact, but he may have a challenge holding onto his lead for the first grand prix of the year.

The Australian GP is expected to be hit with rain, in what could be F1’s first wet race in the country since 2010 and with Verstappen’s spectacular Brazilian GP victory in the wet still lingering in everyone’s mind, could be a difficult win to defend for McLaren.

READ MORE: F1 Race Today: Australian Grand Prix 2025 start times, schedule and how to watch live on TV

Related