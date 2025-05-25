F1 Race Today: Monaco Grand Prix 2025 start times, schedule and how to watch live on TV
Formula 1 cars hit the streets of Monte Carlo once again today (Sunday, May 25) for the 2025 Monaco Grand Prix.
This weekend's race marks the eighth grand prix of the 2025 campaign, with three different race winners so far - Oscar Piastri, Max Verstappen and Lando Norris.
Heading into Sunday's race, Piastri leads the drivers' championship, but it is his McLaren team-mate Norris set to start on pole after coming out on top in a thrilling qualifying session on Saturday.
Norris just edged hometown hero Charles Leclerc at the very death in Q3, with the Monegasque driver splitting the two McLaren stars on Sunday's grid. Elsewhere, Max Verstappen will start fourth, benefiting from a penalty for Lewis Hamilton, who will now start down in P7.
With last year's race seeing just 17 overtakes according to F1, track position at Monaco is key, although it will be interesting to see how the introduction of a new mandatory two-stop rule shakes things up.
With that said, let's get into all of the details you need to know ahead of today's racing action.
F1 2025 Monaco Grand Prix start times
The Monaco Grand Prix kicks off on Sunday, May 25, 2025, at 3 pm local time (CEST). This means a race start time of 9 am ET in the United States.
Find the session start times converted to your local time zone below:
|Location
|Start Time
|Local Time (CEST)
|3 PM
|New York, United States (ET)
|9 AM
|Chicago, United States (CT)
|8 AM
|Denver, United States (MT)
|7 AM
|Los Angeles, United States (PT)
|6 AM
|London, United Kingdom (BST)
|2 PM
|Sydney, Australia (AEST)
|11 PM
|Adelaide, Australia (ACST)
|10:30 PM
|Perth, Australia (AWST)
|9 PM
|Mexico City, Mexico (CT)
|8 AM
|Berlin, Germany (CEST)
|3 PM
|Tokyo, Japan (JST)
|10 PM
|Cape Town, South Africa (SAST)
|3 PM
|Cairo, Egypt (EEST)
|4 PM
|Beijing, China (CST)
|9 PM
|New Delhi, India (IST)
|6:30 PM
|São Paulo, Brazil (BRT)
|10 AM
|Singapore, Singapore (SGT)
|9 PM
How to watch F1 Monaco Grand Prix live on TV
Sunday's Monaco Grand Prix is set to be shown live on ESPN3 in the United States, as well as in Spanish on ESPNDeportes
Broadcast details vary depending on your location. Check below to see how to tune in from your respective country.
|Region/Country
|Broadcaster(s)
|United States
|ESPN, ESPN Deportes
|United Kingdom
|Sky Sports
|*Italy
|Sky Italia
|*Netherlands
|Viaplay, Viaplay Xtra
|China
|CCTV, Shanghai TV, Guangdong Television Channel, Tencent
|Japan
|Fuji TV, DAZN
|Australia
|Fox Sports, Foxtel, Kayo, Network Ten
|Spain
|DAZN F1
|Canada
|RDS, RDS 2, TSN, Noovo
|Germany
|Sky Deutschland
|France
|Canal+
|Belgium
|RTBF, Telenet, Play Sports
|Mexico
|Fox Sports Mexico
|Singapore
|beIN SPORTS
|Hungary
|M4 (MTVA Sports Channel)
|Brazil
|Bandeirantes, Bandsports
|Austria
|Servus TV, ORF
|Middle East & Turkey
|beIN SPORTS
|Africa
|SuperSport
|Latin America
|ESPN
F1TV Pro also carries coverage of the sport, depending on which territory you are in.
F1 Race Calendar 2025
-
GP AUSTRALIA
14 - 16 Mar
Lando Norris
-
GP CHINA
21 - 23 Mar
Oscar Piastri
-
GP JAPAN
4 - 6 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP BAHRAIN
11 - 13 Apr
Oscar Piastri
-
GP SAUDI ARABIA
18 - 20 Apr
Oscar Piastri
-
GP USA
2 - 4 May
Oscar Piastri
-
GP ITALY
16 - 18 May
Max Verstappen
- GP MONACO 23 - 25 May
- GP SPAIN 30 May - 1 Jun
- GP CANADA 13 - 15 Jun
- GP AUSTRIA 27 - 27 Jun
- GP GREAT BRITAIN 4 - 6 Jul