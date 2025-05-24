F1 Qualifying Results: Hometown hero denied by lap record after Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen clash
Hometown star Charles Leclerc was denied pole position for the Monaco Grand Prix in dramatic fashion on Saturday, despite dominating the weekend's practice sessions.
Lando Norris set a new lap record at the historic circuit, the first ever to clock in at under 70 seconds, to snatch the triumph away at the death.
Earlier on, Kimi Antonelli wrecked his first Formula 1 qualifying session in Monaco at the end of Q1, clipping the barriers and sending his Mercedes into the wall to bring out a late red flag.
Antonelli was on his final flying lap of the session, sitting just above the cut line in 15th at the time of the crash, with no chance to improve on that in Q2 as mechanics worked to fix his car.
Things went from bad to worse for Mercedes when Q2 started, with George Russell coming to a stop in the tunnel with an apparent electrical issue, red flagging the session once again.
A number of the 'expected' drivers dropped out alongside the Mercedes pair, but Yuki Tsunoda failed to make it through to Q3 once again.
The stewards are set to review a potential impeding incident between Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton after the session, the Dutchman calling Hamilton's actions 'massive impeding'.
Meanwhile, Lance Stroll looks likely to get a second penalty of the weekend after impeding Pierre Gasly coming out of the tunnel, having already been given a one-place grid drop for an incident in FP1.
F1 Qualifying Results: Monaco Grand Prix 2025
|Position
|Driver
|Team
|Time/Status
|1
|Lando Norris
|McLaren
|1:09.954
|2
|Charles Leclerc
|Ferrari
|+0.109s
|3
|Oscar Piastri
|McLaren
|+0.175s
|4
|Lewis Hamilton
|Ferrari
|+0.428s
|5
|Max Verstappen
|Red Bull
|+0.715s
|6
|Isack Hadjar
|Racing Bulls
|+0.969s
|7
|Fernando Alonso
|Aston Martin
|+0.970s
|8
|Esteban Ocon
|Haas
|+0.988s
|9
|Liam Lawson
|Racing Bulls
|+1.175s
|10
|Alex Albon
|Williams
|+1.259s
|11
|Carlos Sainz
|Williams
|OUT IN Q2
|12
|Yuki Tsunoda
|Red Bull
|OUT IN Q2
|13
|Nico Hulkenberg
|Sauber
|OUT IN Q2
|14
|George Russell
|Mercedes
|OUT IN Q2
|15
|Kimi Antonelli
|Mercedes
|OUT IN Q2
|16
|Gabriel Bortoleto
|Sauber
|OUT IN Q1
|17
|Ollie Bearman
|Haas
|OUT IN Q1
|18
|Pierre Gasly
|Alpine
|OUT IN Q1
|19
|Lance Stroll
|Aston Martin
|OUT IN Q1
|20
|Franco Colapinto
|Alpine
|OUT IN Q1
How does F1 Qualifying work?
The qualifying session is split into three finite windows, which provide a dramatic prelude to Sunday's race.
The bottom five drivers are eliminated at the end of Q1, with a further five eliminated after Q2.
Then, Q3 gives us a shootout between the remaining 10 drivers in the battle for positions at the front of the grid.
