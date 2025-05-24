close global

Welcome to GPFans

CHOOSE YOUR COUNTRY

  • NL
  • GB
  • IT
  • ES-MX
  • US
  • US

Are you a F1 Fan? Follow GP Fans

Edition

NL GB IT ES-MX US
F1 Qualifying Results: Hometown hero denied by lap record after Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen clash

F1 Qualifying Results: Hometown hero denied by lap record after Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen clash

F1 Qualifying Results: Hometown hero denied by lap record after Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen clash

F1 Qualifying Results: Hometown hero denied by lap record after Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen clash

Hometown star Charles Leclerc was denied pole position for the Monaco Grand Prix in dramatic fashion on Saturday, despite dominating the weekend's practice sessions.

Lando Norris set a new lap record at the historic circuit, the first ever to clock in at under 70 seconds, to snatch the triumph away at the death.

Earlier on, Kimi Antonelli wrecked his first Formula 1 qualifying session in Monaco at the end of Q1, clipping the barriers and sending his Mercedes into the wall to bring out a late red flag.

Antonelli was on his final flying lap of the session, sitting just above the cut line in 15th at the time of the crash, with no chance to improve on that in Q2 as mechanics worked to fix his car.

Things went from bad to worse for Mercedes when Q2 started, with George Russell coming to a stop in the tunnel with an apparent electrical issue, red flagging the session once again.

A number of the 'expected' drivers dropped out alongside the Mercedes pair, but Yuki Tsunoda failed to make it through to Q3 once again.

The stewards are set to review a potential impeding incident between Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton after the session, the Dutchman calling Hamilton's actions 'massive impeding'.

Meanwhile, Lance Stroll looks likely to get a second penalty of the weekend after impeding Pierre Gasly coming out of the tunnel, having already been given a one-place grid drop for an incident in FP1.

READ MORE: FIA announce grid penalty for F1 star ahead of Monaco Grand Prix

F1 Qualifying Results: Monaco Grand Prix 2025

Position Driver Team Time/Status
1Lando NorrisMcLaren1:09.954
2Charles LeclercFerrari+0.109s
3Oscar PiastriMcLaren+0.175s
4Lewis HamiltonFerrari+0.428s
5Max VerstappenRed Bull+0.715s
6Isack HadjarRacing Bulls+0.969s
7Fernando AlonsoAston Martin+0.970s
8Esteban OconHaas+0.988s
9Liam LawsonRacing Bulls+1.175s
10Alex AlbonWilliams+1.259s
11Carlos SainzWilliamsOUT IN Q2
12Yuki TsunodaRed BullOUT IN Q2
13Nico HulkenbergSauberOUT IN Q2
14George RussellMercedesOUT IN Q2
15Kimi AntonelliMercedesOUT IN Q2
16Gabriel BortoletoSauberOUT IN Q1
17Ollie BearmanHaasOUT IN Q1
18Pierre GaslyAlpineOUT IN Q1
19Lance StrollAston MartinOUT IN Q1
20Franco ColapintoAlpineOUT IN Q1

How does F1 Qualifying work?

The qualifying session is split into three finite windows, which provide a dramatic prelude to Sunday's race.

The bottom five drivers are eliminated at the end of Q1, with a further five eliminated after Q2.

Then, Q3 gives us a shootout between the remaining 10 drivers in the battle for positions at the front of the grid.

READ MORE: F1 Results Today: Lewis Hamilton wrecks Ferrari to end session as Verstappen and rivals beaten

Related

Mercedes Formula 1 Lando Norris Charles Leclerc Monaco Grand Prix Kimi Antonelli
Ferrari race to fix Lewis Hamilton car after practice wreck
Monaco Grand Prix

Ferrari race to fix Lewis Hamilton car after practice wreck

  • 2 uur geleden
F1 Results Today: Lewis Hamilton wrecks Ferrari to end session as Verstappen and rivals beaten
Monaco Grand Prix

F1 Results Today: Lewis Hamilton wrecks Ferrari to end session as Verstappen and rivals beaten

  • Today 13:55

Latest News

Monaco Grand Prix Qualifying

F1 Qualifying Results: Hometown hero denied by lap record after Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen clash

  • 1 uur geleden
Monaco Grand Prix

F1 Results Today: Lewis Hamilton wrecks Ferrari to end session as Verstappen and rivals beaten

  • Today 13:55
Monaco Grand Prix

Ferrari race to fix Lewis Hamilton car after practice wreck

  • 2 uur geleden
NASCAR Cup Series

NASCAR insider reveals Austin Cindric Team Penske exit verdict

  • 3 uur geleden
NASCAR Xfinity Series

NASCAR Xfinity Series Race Today: Charlotte start times, schedule and how to watch live on TV

  • Today 14:00
NASCAR Today

NASCAR Today: Kyle Busch 2026 update revealed as Michael Jordan's 23XI get huge driver boost

  • Today 13:00
More news

F1 Race Calendar 2025

Complete kalender 2025
More news

F1 Standings

Ontdek het op Google Play
x