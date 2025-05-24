F1 Qualifying Results: Hometown hero denied by lap record after Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen clash

Hometown star Charles Leclerc was denied pole position for the Monaco Grand Prix in dramatic fashion on Saturday, despite dominating the weekend's practice sessions.

Lando Norris set a new lap record at the historic circuit, the first ever to clock in at under 70 seconds, to snatch the triumph away at the death.

Earlier on, Kimi Antonelli wrecked his first Formula 1 qualifying session in Monaco at the end of Q1, clipping the barriers and sending his Mercedes into the wall to bring out a late red flag.

Antonelli was on his final flying lap of the session, sitting just above the cut line in 15th at the time of the crash, with no chance to improve on that in Q2 as mechanics worked to fix his car.

Things went from bad to worse for Mercedes when Q2 started, with George Russell coming to a stop in the tunnel with an apparent electrical issue, red flagging the session once again.

A number of the 'expected' drivers dropped out alongside the Mercedes pair, but Yuki Tsunoda failed to make it through to Q3 once again.

The stewards are set to review a potential impeding incident between Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton after the session, the Dutchman calling Hamilton's actions 'massive impeding'.

Meanwhile, Lance Stroll looks likely to get a second penalty of the weekend after impeding Pierre Gasly coming out of the tunnel, having already been given a one-place grid drop for an incident in FP1.

READ MORE: FIA announce grid penalty for F1 star ahead of Monaco Grand Prix

F1 Qualifying Results: Monaco Grand Prix 2025

Position Driver Team Time/Status 1 Lando Norris McLaren 1:09.954 2 Charles Leclerc Ferrari +0.109s 3 Oscar Piastri McLaren +0.175s 4 Lewis Hamilton Ferrari +0.428s 5 Max Verstappen Red Bull +0.715s 6 Isack Hadjar Racing Bulls +0.969s 7 Fernando Alonso Aston Martin +0.970s 8 Esteban Ocon Haas +0.988s 9 Liam Lawson Racing Bulls +1.175s 10 Alex Albon Williams +1.259s 11 Carlos Sainz Williams OUT IN Q2 12 Yuki Tsunoda Red Bull OUT IN Q2 13 Nico Hulkenberg Sauber OUT IN Q2 14 George Russell Mercedes OUT IN Q2 15 Kimi Antonelli Mercedes OUT IN Q2 16 Gabriel Bortoleto Sauber OUT IN Q1 17 Ollie Bearman Haas OUT IN Q1 18 Pierre Gasly Alpine OUT IN Q1 19 Lance Stroll Aston Martin OUT IN Q1 20 Franco Colapinto Alpine OUT IN Q1

How does F1 Qualifying work?

The qualifying session is split into three finite windows, which provide a dramatic prelude to Sunday's race.

The bottom five drivers are eliminated at the end of Q1, with a further five eliminated after Q2.

Then, Q3 gives us a shootout between the remaining 10 drivers in the battle for positions at the front of the grid.

READ MORE: F1 Results Today: Lewis Hamilton wrecks Ferrari to end session as Verstappen and rivals beaten

Related