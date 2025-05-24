F1 Results Today: Lewis Hamilton wrecks Ferrari to end session as Verstappen and rivals beaten

Lewis Hamilton's final practice session for the Monaco Grand Prix didn't go nearly as intended, the seven-time world champion wrecking near the end of the hour to bring out the red flag.

The session had looked promising for Ferrari before that point, with Charles Leclerc setting the fastest time once again and Hamilton inside the top five.

Much of the session was, once again, taken up by drivers jockeying for track position and getting well and truly in each other's way, with a flood of irritated team radio messages coming across the airwaves.

Yuki Tsunoda got well and truly in Isack Hadjar's way in one of the most egregious examples, with some fears that he could be given the same grid penalty as Lance Stroll was on Friday.

Tsunoda and team-mate Max Verstappen looked particularly quick in their Red Bulls, setting up an intriguing qualifying session which looks like being wide open.

READ MORE: FIA announce grid penalty for F1 star ahead of Monaco Grand Prix

F1 FP3 Results: Monaco Grand Prix 2025

Here are the full results from this morning's FP3 session.

Position Driver Team Time / Gap 1 Charles Leclerc Ferrari 1:10.953 2 Max Verstappen Red Bull +0.280s 3 Lando Norris McLaren +0.294s 4 Oscar Piastri McLaren +0.445s 5 Lewis Hamilton Ferrari +0.563s 6 Alex Albon Williams +0.715s 7 Liam Lawson Racing Bulls +0.861s 8 Carlos Sainz Williams +0.940s 9 Yuki Tsunoda Red Bull +0.999s 10 Kimi Antonelli Mercedes +1.060s 11 George Russell Mercedes +1.113s 12 Fernando Alonso Aston Martin +1.148s 13 Nico Hulkenberg Kick Sauber +1.172s 14 Pierre Gasly Alpine +1.241s 15 Lance Stroll Aston Martin +1.249s 16 Ollie Bearman Haas +1.298s 17 Isack Hadjar Racing Bulls +1.318s 18 Esteban Ocon Haas +1.546s 19 Gabriel Bortoleto Kick Sauber +1.648s 20 Franco Colapinto Alpine +1.898s

Who is the current F1 world champion?

Max Verstappen is the reigning F1 champion, and won his fourth drivers' championship last year.

Is there F1 today?

Running continues in Monaco with qualifying on Saturday, May 24 at 4pm (local time) and 10am (ET). To read the complete breakdown of qualifying times and how to watch for free in select locations click here.

READ MORE: F1 Results Today: Ferrari resurgence continues in Monaco as Red Bull suffer nightmare session

Related