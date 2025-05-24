close global

F1 Results Today: Lewis Hamilton wrecks Ferrari to end session as Verstappen and rivals beaten

Lewis Hamilton's final practice session for the Monaco Grand Prix didn't go nearly as intended, the seven-time world champion wrecking near the end of the hour to bring out the red flag.

The session had looked promising for Ferrari before that point, with Charles Leclerc setting the fastest time once again and Hamilton inside the top five.

Much of the session was, once again, taken up by drivers jockeying for track position and getting well and truly in each other's way, with a flood of irritated team radio messages coming across the airwaves.

Yuki Tsunoda got well and truly in Isack Hadjar's way in one of the most egregious examples, with some fears that he could be given the same grid penalty as Lance Stroll was on Friday.

Tsunoda and team-mate Max Verstappen looked particularly quick in their Red Bulls, setting up an intriguing qualifying session which looks like being wide open.

F1 FP3 Results: Monaco Grand Prix 2025

Here are the full results from this morning's FP3 session.

Position Driver Team Time / Gap
1Charles LeclercFerrari1:10.953
2Max VerstappenRed Bull+0.280s
3Lando NorrisMcLaren+0.294s
4Oscar PiastriMcLaren+0.445s
5Lewis HamiltonFerrari+0.563s
6Alex AlbonWilliams+0.715s
7Liam LawsonRacing Bulls+0.861s
8Carlos SainzWilliams+0.940s
9Yuki TsunodaRed Bull+0.999s
10Kimi AntonelliMercedes+1.060s
11George RussellMercedes+1.113s
12Fernando AlonsoAston Martin+1.148s
13Nico HulkenbergKick Sauber+1.172s
14Pierre GaslyAlpine+1.241s
15Lance StrollAston Martin+1.249s
16Ollie BearmanHaas+1.298s
17Isack HadjarRacing Bulls+1.318s
18Esteban OconHaas+1.546s
19Gabriel BortoletoKick Sauber+1.648s
20Franco ColapintoAlpine+1.898s

Who is the current F1 world champion?

Max Verstappen is the reigning F1 champion, and won his fourth drivers' championship last year.

Is there F1 today?

Running continues in Monaco with qualifying on Saturday, May 24 at 4pm (local time) and 10am (ET). To read the complete breakdown of qualifying times and how to watch for free in select locations click here.

Max Verstappen Lewis Hamilton Ferrari Charles Leclerc Yuki Tsunoda Monaco Grand Prix
