F1 Results Today: Lewis Hamilton wrecks Ferrari to end session as Verstappen and rivals beaten
Lewis Hamilton's final practice session for the Monaco Grand Prix didn't go nearly as intended, the seven-time world champion wrecking near the end of the hour to bring out the red flag.
The session had looked promising for Ferrari before that point, with Charles Leclerc setting the fastest time once again and Hamilton inside the top five.
Much of the session was, once again, taken up by drivers jockeying for track position and getting well and truly in each other's way, with a flood of irritated team radio messages coming across the airwaves.
Yuki Tsunoda got well and truly in Isack Hadjar's way in one of the most egregious examples, with some fears that he could be given the same grid penalty as Lance Stroll was on Friday.
Tsunoda and team-mate Max Verstappen looked particularly quick in their Red Bulls, setting up an intriguing qualifying session which looks like being wide open.
F1 FP3 Results: Monaco Grand Prix 2025
Here are the full results from this morning's FP3 session.
|Position
|Driver
|Team
|Time / Gap
|1
|Charles Leclerc
|Ferrari
|1:10.953
|2
|Max Verstappen
|Red Bull
|+0.280s
|3
|Lando Norris
|McLaren
|+0.294s
|4
|Oscar Piastri
|McLaren
|+0.445s
|5
|Lewis Hamilton
|Ferrari
|+0.563s
|6
|Alex Albon
|Williams
|+0.715s
|7
|Liam Lawson
|Racing Bulls
|+0.861s
|8
|Carlos Sainz
|Williams
|+0.940s
|9
|Yuki Tsunoda
|Red Bull
|+0.999s
|10
|Kimi Antonelli
|Mercedes
|+1.060s
|11
|George Russell
|Mercedes
|+1.113s
|12
|Fernando Alonso
|Aston Martin
|+1.148s
|13
|Nico Hulkenberg
|Kick Sauber
|+1.172s
|14
|Pierre Gasly
|Alpine
|+1.241s
|15
|Lance Stroll
|Aston Martin
|+1.249s
|16
|Ollie Bearman
|Haas
|+1.298s
|17
|Isack Hadjar
|Racing Bulls
|+1.318s
|18
|Esteban Ocon
|Haas
|+1.546s
|19
|Gabriel Bortoleto
|Kick Sauber
|+1.648s
|20
|Franco Colapinto
|Alpine
|+1.898s
Who is the current F1 world champion?
Max Verstappen is the reigning F1 champion, and won his fourth drivers' championship last year.
Is there F1 today?
Running continues in Monaco with qualifying on Saturday, May 24 at 4pm (local time) and 10am (ET). To read the complete breakdown of qualifying times and how to watch for free in select locations click here.
