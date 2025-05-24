F1 Qualifying Today: Monaco Grand Prix 2025 start times, schedule and how to watch live on TV
F1 Qualifying Today: Monaco Grand Prix 2025 start times, schedule and how to watch live on TV
The most exciting Formula 1 qualifying session of the season takes place today (Saturday, May 24) at the 2025 Monaco Grand Prix.
Pole position is crucial in Monaco, as Charles Leclerc showed last year, putting his Ferrari on pole and winning his home race for the first time.
It was truly a magical moment, and the Monegasque star is looking handy once again this weekend, too.
Leclerc topped both of Friday's practice sessions despite the team's struggles so far in 2025, and, with Lewis Hamilton finishing third in FP2, Ferrari's pace seems legit.
Elsewhere, McLaren star and current drivers' championship leader Oscar Piastri nabbed pole last time out at Imola, but was beaten in the race by Max Verstappen, as was his McLaren team-mate Lando Norris. Both drivers would love to bounce back and come out on top this weekend, and a strong qualifying effort would go a long way to helping them do so.
McLaren finished FP2 on Friday in second and fourth, and it does appear the battle for pole could be between themselves and Ferrari. You can never count out Verstappen, though, even if he did end FP2 in P11.
With that said, let's get into all of the details you need to know ahead of today's qualifying action!
READ MORE: FIA announce grid penalty for F1 star ahead of Monaco Grand Prix
F1 2025 Monaco Grand Prix qualifying start times
Qualifying for the Monaco Grand Prix kicks off at 4 pm local time, which means a start time of 10 am (ET) in the United States.
Find the start time converted to your local city below.
What time is F1 qualifying today?
|Location
|Start Time
|Local Time (CEST)
|4 PM
|New York, United States (ET)
|10 AM
|Chicago, United States (CT)
|9 AM
|Denver, United States (MT)
|8 AM
|Los Angeles, United States (PT)
|7 AM
|London, United Kingdom (BST)
|3 PM
|Sydney, Australia (AEST)
|12 AM (Sunday)
|Adelaide, Australia (ACST)
|11:30 PM
|Perth, Australia (AWST)
|10 PM
|Mexico City, Mexico (CT)
|9 AM
|Berlin, Germany (CEST)
|4 PM
|Tokyo, Japan (JST)
|11 PM
|Cape Town, South Africa (SAST)
|4 PM
|Cairo, Egypt (EEST)
|5 PM
|Beijing, China (CST)
|10 PM
|New Delhi, India (IST)
|7:30 PM
|São Paulo, Brazil (BRT)
|11 AM
|Singapore, Singapore (SGT)
|10 PM
How to watch F1 qualifying live on TV today
Saturday's qualifying session ahead of the Monaco Grand Prix is set to be shown live on ESPN in the United States, with Spanish coverage also available on ESPN Deportes.
Broadcast details vary depending on your location. Check below to see how to tune in for some major countries:
|Country
|Broadcaster(s)
|United States
|ESPN, ESPN Deportes
|Mexico
|Fox Sports Mexico, Televisa
|Australia
|Fox Sports, Foxtel, Kayo
|United Kingdom
|Sky Sports
|Italy
|Sky Italia
|Belgium
|RTBF, Play Sports
|Netherlands
|Viaplay, Viaplay Xtra
|Spain
|DAZN F1
|Canada
|RDS, RDS 2, TSN, Noovo
|Germany
|Sky Deutschland, RTL
|France
|Canal+
|Singapore
|beIN SPORTS
|China
|CCTV, Shanghai TV, Guangdong Television Channel, Tencent
|Japan
|Fuji TV, DAZN
|Hungary
|M4 (MTVA Sports Channel)
|Brazil
|Bandeirantes, Bandsports
|Austria
|Servus TV, ORF
|Middle East & Turkey
|beIN SPORTS
|Africa
|SuperSport
|India
|FanCode
|Latin America
|ESPN
F1 action in 2025 is also available to watch via F1TV Pro in selected countries.
READ MORE: F1 Practice Today: Monaco Grand Prix start times, schedule and how to watch live on TV
Related
Change your timezone:
Latest News
F1 Results Today: Lewis Hamilton wrecks Ferrari to end session as Verstappen and rivals beaten
- 25 minutes ago
NASCAR Xfinity Series Race Today: Charlotte start times, schedule and how to watch live on TV
- 20 minutes ago
NASCAR Today: Kyle Busch 2026 update revealed as Michael Jordan's 23XI get huge driver boost
- 1 uur geleden
NASCAR Qualifying Today: Coca Cola 600 at Charlotte start times, schedule and how to watch live on TV
- 2 uur geleden
NASCAR Xfinity Series Qualifying Today: Charlotte start times, schedule and how to watch live on TV
- 2 uur geleden
F1 Qualifying Today: Monaco Grand Prix 2025 start times, schedule and how to watch live on TV
- 3 uur geleden
F1 Race Calendar 2025
-
GP AUSTRALIA
14 - 16 Mar
Lando Norris
-
GP CHINA
21 - 23 Mar
Oscar Piastri
-
GP JAPAN
4 - 6 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP BAHRAIN
11 - 13 Apr
Oscar Piastri
-
GP SAUDI ARABIA
18 - 20 Apr
Oscar Piastri
-
GP USA
2 - 4 May
Oscar Piastri
-
GP ITALY
16 - 18 May
Max Verstappen
- GP MONACO 23 - 25 May
- GP SPAIN 30 May - 1 Jun
- GP CANADA 13 - 15 Jun
- GP AUSTRIA 27 - 27 Jun
- GP GREAT BRITAIN 4 - 6 Jul