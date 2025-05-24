F1 Qualifying Today: Monaco Grand Prix 2025 start times, schedule and how to watch live on TV

The most exciting Formula 1 qualifying session of the season takes place today (Saturday, May 24) at the 2025 Monaco Grand Prix.

Pole position is crucial in Monaco, as Charles Leclerc showed last year, putting his Ferrari on pole and winning his home race for the first time.

It was truly a magical moment, and the Monegasque star is looking handy once again this weekend, too.

Leclerc topped both of Friday's practice sessions despite the team's struggles so far in 2025, and, with Lewis Hamilton finishing third in FP2, Ferrari's pace seems legit.

Elsewhere, McLaren star and current drivers' championship leader Oscar Piastri nabbed pole last time out at Imola, but was beaten in the race by Max Verstappen, as was his McLaren team-mate Lando Norris. Both drivers would love to bounce back and come out on top this weekend, and a strong qualifying effort would go a long way to helping them do so.

McLaren finished FP2 on Friday in second and fourth, and it does appear the battle for pole could be between themselves and Ferrari. You can never count out Verstappen, though, even if he did end FP2 in P11.

With that said, let's get into all of the details you need to know ahead of today's qualifying action!

F1 2025 Monaco Grand Prix qualifying start times

Qualifying for the Monaco Grand Prix kicks off at 4 pm local time, which means a start time of 10 am (ET) in the United States.

Find the start time converted to your local city below.

What time is F1 qualifying today?

Location Start Time Local Time (CEST) 4 PM New York, United States (ET) 10 AM Chicago, United States (CT) 9 AM Denver, United States (MT) 8 AM Los Angeles, United States (PT) 7 AM London, United Kingdom (BST) 3 PM Sydney, Australia (AEST) 12 AM (Sunday) Adelaide, Australia (ACST) 11:30 PM Perth, Australia (AWST) 10 PM Mexico City, Mexico (CT) 9 AM Berlin, Germany (CEST) 4 PM Tokyo, Japan (JST) 11 PM Cape Town, South Africa (SAST) 4 PM Cairo, Egypt (EEST) 5 PM Beijing, China (CST) 10 PM New Delhi, India (IST) 7:30 PM São Paulo, Brazil (BRT) 11 AM Singapore, Singapore (SGT) 10 PM

How to watch F1 qualifying live on TV today

Saturday's qualifying session ahead of the Monaco Grand Prix is set to be shown live on ESPN in the United States, with Spanish coverage also available on ESPN Deportes.

Broadcast details vary depending on your location. Check below to see how to tune in for some major countries:

Country Broadcaster(s) United States ESPN, ESPN Deportes Mexico Fox Sports Mexico, Televisa Australia Fox Sports, Foxtel, Kayo United Kingdom Sky Sports Italy Sky Italia Belgium RTBF, Play Sports Netherlands Viaplay, Viaplay Xtra Spain DAZN F1 Canada RDS, RDS 2, TSN, Noovo Germany Sky Deutschland, RTL France Canal+ Singapore beIN SPORTS China CCTV, Shanghai TV, Guangdong Television Channel, Tencent Japan Fuji TV, DAZN Hungary M4 (MTVA Sports Channel) Brazil Bandeirantes, Bandsports Austria Servus TV, ORF Middle East & Turkey beIN SPORTS Africa SuperSport India FanCode Latin America ESPN

F1 action in 2025 is also available to watch via F1TV Pro in selected countries.

