Lando Norris in FIA inspection after Japanese Grand Prix

The FIA have undertaken extensive inspections of Lando Norris' McLaren after the Japanese Grand Prix, in a routine check from F1's governing body.

Whilst Norris emerges from Suzuka with a narrow lead in the championship, the Brit was unable to challenge Max Verstappen during Sunday's race with the champion displaying imperious form around the circuit.

Following the conclusion of the race, it was revealed in an official FIA document that samples were taken from the McLaren star's car, as his MCL39 was chosen at random by the sport's governing body.

A fuel sample and an engine oil sample were taken, with density and viscosity being checked, and the FIA confirmed that both were found to be in conformity with the Formula 1 sporting regulations.

These checks are routine, and any car from within the top 10 following a race may be chosen at random to have certain aspects of their car checked over.

McLaren licking their wounds

The conformity of Norris' car with the regulations means that no changes were made to the race result, and the Brit maintained his second-place finish, with his team-mate behind in third.

McLaren appeared to have the fastest car all weekend long in Japan, but a stunning lap from Verstappen in qualifying snatched pole position away from the papaya pair, and that in the end proved costly.

Despite appearing to still have a pace advantage in the race, Norris was unable to get past Verstappen, spending much of the race in the Dutchman's dirty air, which would have harmed his tyres on a track where overtaking can be difficult.

Verstappen demonstrated why he is a four-time world champion, keeping the McLarens at bay through terrific race craft and consistent lap times, and he celebrated his first race win of the season, in a car that is clearly lacking in pace compared to its rivals.

The 2025 season has now seen three race winners from the opening three grands prix, and the title battle is hotting up nicely, with Verstappen now just one point behind early leader Norris.

READ MORE: McLaren dealt championship BLOW as team's disastrous 2025 start continues

Related