F1 Race Today: Australian Grand Prix 2025 start times, schedule and how to watch live on TV

Lando Norris will start Sunday's Australian Grand Prix as hot favorite for the race win, having taken pole in qualifying.

McLaren locked out the front row for the first race of the year, putting the rest of the team in their mirrors as they showed their status as the class of the 2025 Formula 1 field.

READ MORE: F1 Results Today: Lewis Hamilton THRASHED on Ferrari debut as HUGE crash shakes up running

READ MORE: Australian Grand Prix hit by red flag after UNUSUAL problem

Max Verstappen will start from third on the grid as he begins his defence of his world title, followed up by the Mercedes of George Russell and Racing Bulls driver Yuki Tsunoda.

Ferrari had a disastrous Saturday despite looking strong in the early practice running, with Charles Leclerc and Lewis Hamilton qualifying seventh and eighth behind the Williams of Alex Albon.

READ MORE: F1 Qualifying Results: McLarens DESTROY Verstappen in Red Bull disaster session

F1 2025 kicks off with the Australian Grand Prix this weekend

F1 2025: Australian Grand Prix start times

Racing action at the Australian Grand Prix starts tomorrow (Sunday, March 16) at 3pm local time.

Find all of the session start times converted to your local time zone below.

Australian Grand Prix - Sunday, March 16, 2025

Location Start Time
Local Time (AEDT) 3 PM
New York, United States (ET) 12 AM
Chicago, United States (CT) 11 PM (Saturday)
Denver, United States (MT) 10 PM (Saturday)
Los Angeles, United States (PT) 9 PM (Saturday)
London, United Kingdom (GMT) 4 AM
Sydney, Australia (AEDT) 3 PM
Adelaide, Australia (ACDT) 2:30 PM
Perth, Australia (AWST) 12 PM
Mexico City, Mexico (CST) 10 PM (Saturday)
Berlin, Germany (CET) 5 AM
Tokyo, Japan (JST) 1 PM
Cape Town, South Africa (SAST) 6 AM
Cairo, Egypt (EEST) 6 AM
Beijing, China (CST) 12 PM
New Delhi, India (IST) 9:30 AM
São Paulo, Brazil (BRT) 1 AM
Singapore, Singapore (SGT) 12 PM

How to watch the F1 Australian Grand Prix live on TV today

The 2025 Australian Grand Prix is set to be shown live on ESPN in the United States.

With that said, broadcast details do vary depending on your location. Please check the information below to see how to watch F1 in your respective country this season.

Country Broadcaster(s)
United States ESPN, ESPN Deportes
Mexico Fox Sports Mexico, Televisa
Australia Fox Sports, Foxtel, Kayo
United Kingdom Sky Sports
Italy Sky Italia
Belgium RTBF, Play Sports
Netherlands Viaplay, Viaplay Xtra
Spain DAZN F1
Canada RDS, RDS 2, TSN, Noovo
Germany Sky Deutschland, RTL
France Canal+
Singapore beIN SPORTS
China CCTV, Shanghai TV, Guangdong Television Channel, Tencent
Japan Fuji TV, DAZN
Hungary M4 (MTVA Sports Channel)
Brazil Bandeirantes, Bandsports
Austria Servus TV, ORF
Middle East & Turkey beIN SPORTS
Africa SuperSport
India FanCode
Latin America ESPN

F1 action in 2025 is also available to watch via F1TV Pro in selected countries.

READ MORE: F1 2025 Schedule: Key dates and US start times for EVERY race this season

