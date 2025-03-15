F1 Race Today: Australian Grand Prix 2025 start times, schedule and how to watch live on TV
F1 Race Today: Australian Grand Prix 2025 start times, schedule and how to watch live on TV
Lando Norris will start Sunday's Australian Grand Prix as hot favorite for the race win, having taken pole in qualifying.
McLaren locked out the front row for the first race of the year, putting the rest of the team in their mirrors as they showed their status as the class of the 2025 Formula 1 field.
Max Verstappen will start from third on the grid as he begins his defence of his world title, followed up by the Mercedes of George Russell and Racing Bulls driver Yuki Tsunoda.
Ferrari had a disastrous Saturday despite looking strong in the early practice running, with Charles Leclerc and Lewis Hamilton qualifying seventh and eighth behind the Williams of Alex Albon.
F1 2025: Australian Grand Prix start times
Racing action at the Australian Grand Prix starts tomorrow (Sunday, March 16) at 3pm local time.
Find all of the session start times converted to your local time zone below.
Australian Grand Prix - Sunday, March 16, 2025
|Location
|Start Time
|Local Time (AEDT)
|3 PM
|New York, United States (ET)
|12 AM
|Chicago, United States (CT)
|11 PM (Saturday)
|Denver, United States (MT)
|10 PM (Saturday)
|Los Angeles, United States (PT)
|9 PM (Saturday)
|London, United Kingdom (GMT)
|4 AM
|Sydney, Australia (AEDT)
|3 PM
|Adelaide, Australia (ACDT)
|2:30 PM
|Perth, Australia (AWST)
|12 PM
|Mexico City, Mexico (CST)
|10 PM (Saturday)
|Berlin, Germany (CET)
|5 AM
|Tokyo, Japan (JST)
|1 PM
|Cape Town, South Africa (SAST)
|6 AM
|Cairo, Egypt (EEST)
|6 AM
|Beijing, China (CST)
|12 PM
|New Delhi, India (IST)
|9:30 AM
|São Paulo, Brazil (BRT)
|1 AM
|Singapore, Singapore (SGT)
|12 PM
How to watch the F1 Australian Grand Prix live on TV today
The 2025 Australian Grand Prix is set to be shown live on ESPN in the United States.
With that said, broadcast details do vary depending on your location. Please check the information below to see how to watch F1 in your respective country this season.
|Country
|Broadcaster(s)
|United States
|ESPN, ESPN Deportes
|Mexico
|Fox Sports Mexico, Televisa
|Australia
|Fox Sports, Foxtel, Kayo
|United Kingdom
|Sky Sports
|Italy
|Sky Italia
|Belgium
|RTBF, Play Sports
|Netherlands
|Viaplay, Viaplay Xtra
|Spain
|DAZN F1
|Canada
|RDS, RDS 2, TSN, Noovo
|Germany
|Sky Deutschland, RTL
|France
|Canal+
|Singapore
|beIN SPORTS
|China
|CCTV, Shanghai TV, Guangdong Television Channel, Tencent
|Japan
|Fuji TV, DAZN
|Hungary
|M4 (MTVA Sports Channel)
|Brazil
|Bandeirantes, Bandsports
|Austria
|Servus TV, ORF
|Middle East & Turkey
|beIN SPORTS
|Africa
|SuperSport
|India
|FanCode
|Latin America
|ESPN
F1 action in 2025 is also available to watch via F1TV Pro in selected countries.
