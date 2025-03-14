F1 Results Today: Hamilton beaten in Ferrari revenge as new driver in massive crash
Lewis Hamilton was beaten comfortably in first practice for the Australian Grand Prix by team-mate Charles Leclerc, but both were outpaced by the man Hamilton replaced in red, Carlos Sainz.
Another one-time Ferrari driver Ollie Bearman was the big loser of the session though, smashing his Haas into the Melbourne barriers and bringing out a red flag.
The session wasred flagged after just 20 minutes after some drivers ran wide and kicked up a troubling amount of gravel onto the racing surface, with the delay lasting about five minutes.
While teams will be a little wary of reading too much into a Friday practice session, pace in this session may be more representative than pre-season testing in Bahrain – or at least will give rivals another data point to measure.
F1 FP1 Results: Australian Grand Prix 2025
1. Lando Norris [McLaren] - 1:17.252sec
2. Carlos Sainz [Williams] - +0.149sec
3. Charles Leclerc [Ferrari] - +0.209sec
4. Oscar Piastri [McLaren] - +0.418sec
5. Max Verstappen [Red Bull] - +0.444sec
6. Alex Albon [Williams] - +0.461sec
7. George Russell [Mercedes] - +0.464sec
8. Fernando Alonso [Aston Martin] - +0.484sec
9. Isack Hadjar [Racing Bulls] - +0.595sec
10. Lance Stroll [Aston Martin] - +0.805sec
11. Yuki Tsunoda [Racing Bulls] - +0.809sec
12. Lewis Hamilton [Ferrari] - +0.819sec
13. Jack Doohan [Alpine] - +0.980sec
14. Kimi Antonelli [Mercedes] - +1.138sec
15. Gabriel Bortoleto [Kick Sauber] - +1.186sec
16. Liam Lawson [Red Bull] - +1.203sec
17. Pierre Gasly [Alpine] - +1.253sec
18. Nico Hulkenberg [Kick Sauber] - +1.334sec
19. Esteban Ocon [Haas] - +1.887sec
20. Oliver Bearman [Haas] - +2.060sec
Who is the current F1 world champion?
Max Verstappen is the reigning F1 champion, won his fourth drivers' championship last year.
Is there F1 today?
Yes, FP2 is due to take place on Friday. The session is due to start at 1am ET.
