F1 Qualifying Today: Australian Grand Prix 2025 start times, schedule and how to watch live on TV
Formula 1 is so, so back. It's been a long winter, but drivers took to the track on Friday in Australia to officially kick off the 2025 season.
The McLarens and Ferraris looked sharp in FP1 and FP2 as predicted, while Carlos Sainz's first session of his Williams career ended up a deeply impressive second place on the timesheets.
Max Verstappen, meanwhile, struggled somewhat in his updated RB21, going fifth and seventh in the two sessions, but new team-mate Liam Lawson had even more issues, finishing in the bottom five in both outings.
Haas newbie Ollie Bearman stuck his car in the wall at high speed in FP1 and was forced to sit out the whole of second practice as his mechanics made extensive repairs.
Saturday will see the first competitive running of the season, and here's where and when you can see it...
F1 2025: Australian Grand Prix start times
Qualifying action at the Australian Grand Prix starts tomorrow (Saturday, March 15) with FP3 taking place before that at 12:30 pm local time.
Find all of the session start times converted to your local time zone below.
Australian Grand Prix Qualifying - Saturday, March 15, 2025
|Location
|Start Time
|Local Time (AEDT)
|4 PM
|New York, United States (ET)
|1 AM
|Chicago, United States (CT)
|12 AM
|Denver, United States (MT)
|11 PM (Friday)
|Los Angeles, United States (PT)
|10 PM (Friday)
|London, United Kingdom (GMT)
|5 AM
|Sydney, Australia (AEDT)
|4 PM
|Adelaide, Australia (ACDT)
|3:30 PM
|Perth, Australia (AWST)
|1 PM
|Mexico City, Mexico (CST)
|11 PM (Friday)
|Berlin, Germany (CET)
|6 AM
|Tokyo, Japan (JST)
|2 PM
|Cape Town, South Africa (SAST)
|7 AM
|Cairo, Egypt (EEST)
|7 AM
|Beijing, China (CST)
|1 PM
|New Delhi, India (IST)
|10:30 AM
|São Paulo, Brazil (BRT)
|2 AM
|Singapore, Singapore (SGT)
|1 PM
How to watch Australian Grand Prix qualifying live on TV today
Qualifying for the 2025 Australian Grand Prix is set to be shown live on ESPNU in the United States.
With that said, broadcast details do vary depending on your location. Please check the information below to see how to watch F1 in your respective country this season.
|Country
|Broadcaster(s)
|United States
|ESPN, ESPN Deportes
|Mexico
|Fox Sports Mexico, Televisa
|Australia
|Fox Sports, Foxtel, Kayo
|United Kingdom
|Sky Sports
|Italy
|Sky Italia
|Belgium
|RTBF, Play Sports
|Netherlands
|Viaplay, Viaplay Xtra
|Spain
|DAZN F1
|Canada
|RDS, RDS 2, TSN, Noovo
|Germany
|Sky Deutschland, RTL
|France
|Canal+
|Singapore
|beIN SPORTS
|China
|CCTV, Shanghai TV, Guangdong Television Channel, Tencent
|Japan
|Fuji TV, DAZN
|Hungary
|M4 (MTVA Sports Channel)
|Brazil
|Bandeirantes, Bandsports
|Austria
|Servus TV, ORF
|Middle East & Turkey
|beIN SPORTS
|Africa
|SuperSport
|India
|FanCode
|Latin America
|ESPN
F1 action in 2025 is also available to watch via F1TV Pro in selected countries.

