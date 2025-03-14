close global

F1 Qualifying Today: Australian Grand Prix 2025 start times, schedule and how to watch live on TV

Formula 1 is so, so back. It's been a long winter, but drivers took to the track on Friday in Australia to officially kick off the 2025 season.

The McLarens and Ferraris looked sharp in FP1 and FP2 as predicted, while Carlos Sainz's first session of his Williams career ended up a deeply impressive second place on the timesheets.

Max Verstappen, meanwhile, struggled somewhat in his updated RB21, going fifth and seventh in the two sessions, but new team-mate Liam Lawson had even more issues, finishing in the bottom five in both outings.

Haas newbie Ollie Bearman stuck his car in the wall at high speed in FP1 and was forced to sit out the whole of second practice as his mechanics made extensive repairs.

Saturday will see the first competitive running of the season, and here's where and when you can see it...

F1 2025 kicks off with the Australian Grand Prix this weekend

F1 2025: Australian Grand Prix start times

Qualifying action at the Australian Grand Prix starts tomorrow (Saturday, March 15) with FP3 taking place before that at 12:30 pm local time.

Find all of the session start times converted to your local time zone below.

Australian Grand Prix Qualifying - Saturday, March 15, 2025

Location Start Time
Local Time (AEDT) 4 PM
New York, United States (ET) 1 AM
Chicago, United States (CT) 12 AM
Denver, United States (MT) 11 PM (Friday)
Los Angeles, United States (PT) 10 PM (Friday)
London, United Kingdom (GMT) 5 AM
Sydney, Australia (AEDT) 4 PM
Adelaide, Australia (ACDT) 3:30 PM
Perth, Australia (AWST) 1 PM
Mexico City, Mexico (CST) 11 PM (Friday)
Berlin, Germany (CET) 6 AM
Tokyo, Japan (JST) 2 PM
Cape Town, South Africa (SAST) 7 AM
Cairo, Egypt (EEST) 7 AM
Beijing, China (CST) 1 PM
New Delhi, India (IST) 10:30 AM
São Paulo, Brazil (BRT) 2 AM
Singapore, Singapore (SGT) 1 PM

How to watch Australian Grand Prix qualifying live on TV today

Qualifying for the 2025 Australian Grand Prix is set to be shown live on ESPNU in the United States.

With that said, broadcast details do vary depending on your location. Please check the information below to see how to watch F1 in your respective country this season.

Country Broadcaster(s)
United States ESPN, ESPN Deportes
Mexico Fox Sports Mexico, Televisa
Australia Fox Sports, Foxtel, Kayo
United Kingdom Sky Sports
Italy Sky Italia
Belgium RTBF, Play Sports
Netherlands Viaplay, Viaplay Xtra
Spain DAZN F1
Canada RDS, RDS 2, TSN, Noovo
Germany Sky Deutschland, RTL
France Canal+
Singapore beIN SPORTS
China CCTV, Shanghai TV, Guangdong Television Channel, Tencent
Japan Fuji TV, DAZN
Hungary M4 (MTVA Sports Channel)
Brazil Bandeirantes, Bandsports
Austria Servus TV, ORF
Middle East & Turkey beIN SPORTS
Africa SuperSport
India FanCode
Latin America ESPN

F1 action in 2025 is also available to watch via F1TV Pro in selected countries.

