323-race NASCAR Cup Series star announces divorce from wife

Former NASCAR Cup Series driver Brian Vickers has announced that he is getting divorced from his wife Sarah Kellen after ten years of marriage.
Vickers competed in 323 Cup Series races from 2003 through until 2016, achieving three race wins,12 pole positions, and 78 top 10 finishes.
Eventually leaving the sport in 2016, Vickers has been enjoying married life with Kellen since.
However, in a recent social media post, Vickers confirmed his divorce from his wife of ten years.
Brian Vickers announces divorce from Sarah Kellen
“Hey friends, after ten years of marriage and five years under a rock on social media, I’m coming out of digital hiding to share some heavy news: Sarah and I are getting divorced,” he wrote on X.
"I’m grateful for the time we shared — both the joyous moments and the difficult ones. I’m grateful for the learning. I’m grateful for the growth. Now that the dust has settled, I’m more grateful than ever for the clarity.
"Here’s the good news: You can expect a bit more action out of me in the coming months. I’m back on my digital game and ready to keep y'all in the loop again. (Keep an eye out for some new creative moves, too.)
"Sending love and grace, Brian Vickers."
Above the Notes App divorce statement, Vickers also posted a picture of a billboard that read: “Delete that old version of me in your head, it expired.”
