F1 2025: Australian Grand Prix starting lineup with penalties applied

The FIA have confirmed the starting grid for the 2025 Australian Grand Prix, as the season prepares to get underway.

Lando Norris excelled in the first qualifying session of the year, beating team-mate and home hero Oscar Piastri to pole position for Sunday's race.

The pair crushed Max Verstappen, who was almost four tenths off their pace, but the Dutchman will still start in third ahead of George Russell and Yuki Tsunoda.

A dismal first qualifying session for Ferrari for Lewis Hamilton sees him start in eighth, but still just one position behind team-mate Charles Leclerc on what was a miserable day for the Maranello-based team.

After an official FIA verdict was made on one driver's participation in the race, we will have all 20 drivers taking to the grid for the season-opening Australian Grand Prix.

Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri claimed a one-two in qualifying

F1 Australian Grand Prix 2025 starting grid

Position Driver Team Time 1 Lando Norris McLaren 1:15.096 2 Oscar Piastri McLaren 1:15.180 3 Max Verstappen Red Bull 1:15.481 4 George Russell Mercedes 1:15.546 5 Yuki Tsunoda Racing Bulls 1:15.670 6 Alexander Albon Williams 1:15.737 7 Charles Leclerc Ferrari 1:15.755 8 Lewis Hamilton Ferrari 1:15.973 9 Pierre Gasly Alpine 1:15.980 10 Carlos Sainz Williams 1:16.062 11 Isack Hadjar Racing Bulls 1:16.175 12 Fernando Alonso Aston Martin 1:16.453 13 Lance Stroll Aston Martin 1:16.483 14 Jack Doohan Alpine 1:16.863 15 Gabriel Bortoleto Sauber 1:17.520 16 Andrea Kimi Antonelli Mercedes 1:16.525 17 Nico Hülkenberg Sauber 1:16.579 18 Liam Lawson Red Bull 1:17.094 19 Esteban Ocon Haas 1:17.147 20 Oliver Bearman Haas -

* - Ollie Bearman did not set a time during qualifying following an issue to his car, but has been allowed to compete in the race due to 'competitive practice times', as confirmed in an official FIA document.

F1 2025: Australian Grand Prix start times

Racing action at the Australian Grand Prix starts tomorrow (Sunday, March 16) at 3 pm local time.

Find all of the session start times converted to your local time zone below.

Location Start Time Local Time (AEDT) 3 PM New York, United States (ET) 12 AM Chicago, United States (CT) 11 PM (Saturday) Denver, United States (MT) 10 PM (Saturday) Los Angeles, United States (PT) 9 PM (Saturday) London, United Kingdom (GMT) 4 AM Sydney, Australia (AEDT) 3 PM Adelaide, Australia (ACDT) 2:30 PM Perth, Australia (AWST) 12 PM Mexico City, Mexico (CST) 10 PM (Saturday) Berlin, Germany (CET) 5 AM Tokyo, Japan (JST) 1 PM Cape Town, South Africa (SAST) 6 AM Cairo, Egypt (EEST) 6 AM Beijing, China (CST) 12 PM New Delhi, India (IST) 9:30 AM São Paulo, Brazil (BRT) 1 AM Singapore, Singapore (SGT) 12 PM

How to watch the F1 Australian Grand Prix live on TV today

The 2025 Australian Grand Prix is set to be shown live on ESPN in the United States.

With that said, broadcast details do vary depending on your location. Please check the information below to see how to watch F1 in your respective country this season.

Country Broadcaster(s) United States ESPN, ESPN Deportes Mexico Fox Sports Mexico, Televisa Australia Fox Sports, Foxtel, Kayo United Kingdom Sky Sports Italy Sky Italia Belgium RTBF, Play Sports Netherlands Viaplay, Viaplay Xtra Spain DAZN F1 Canada RDS, RDS 2, TSN, Noovo Germany Sky Deutschland, RTL France Canal+ Singapore beIN SPORTS China CCTV, Shanghai TV, Guangdong Television Channel, Tencent Japan Fuji TV, DAZN Hungary M4 (MTVA Sports Channel) Brazil Bandeirantes, Bandsports Austria Servus TV, ORF Middle East & Turkey beIN SPORTS Africa SuperSport India FanCode Latin America ESPN

F1 action in 2025 is also available to watch via F1TV Pro in selected countries.

