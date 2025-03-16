F1 2025: Australian Grand Prix starting lineup with penalties applied
F1 2025: Australian Grand Prix starting lineup with penalties applied
The FIA have confirmed the starting grid for the 2025 Australian Grand Prix, as the season prepares to get underway.
Lando Norris excelled in the first qualifying session of the year, beating team-mate and home hero Oscar Piastri to pole position for Sunday's race.
The pair crushed Max Verstappen, who was almost four tenths off their pace, but the Dutchman will still start in third ahead of George Russell and Yuki Tsunoda.
A dismal first qualifying session for Ferrari for Lewis Hamilton sees him start in eighth, but still just one position behind team-mate Charles Leclerc on what was a miserable day for the Maranello-based team.
After an official FIA verdict was made on one driver's participation in the race, we will have all 20 drivers taking to the grid for the season-opening Australian Grand Prix.
F1 Australian Grand Prix 2025 starting grid
|Position
|Driver
|Team
|Time
|1
|Lando Norris
|McLaren
|1:15.096
|2
|Oscar Piastri
|McLaren
|1:15.180
|3
|Max Verstappen
|Red Bull
|1:15.481
|4
|George Russell
|Mercedes
|1:15.546
|5
|Yuki Tsunoda
|Racing Bulls
|1:15.670
|6
|Alexander Albon
|Williams
|1:15.737
|7
|Charles Leclerc
|Ferrari
|1:15.755
|8
|Lewis Hamilton
|Ferrari
|1:15.973
|9
|Pierre Gasly
|Alpine
|1:15.980
|10
|Carlos Sainz
|Williams
|1:16.062
|11
|Isack Hadjar
|Racing Bulls
|1:16.175
|12
|Fernando Alonso
|Aston Martin
|1:16.453
|13
|Lance Stroll
|Aston Martin
|1:16.483
|14
|Jack Doohan
|Alpine
|1:16.863
|15
|Gabriel Bortoleto
|Sauber
|1:17.520
|16
|Andrea Kimi Antonelli
|Mercedes
|1:16.525
|17
|Nico Hülkenberg
|Sauber
|1:16.579
|18
|Liam Lawson
|Red Bull
|1:17.094
|19
|Esteban Ocon
|Haas
|1:17.147
|20
|Oliver Bearman
|Haas
|-
* - Ollie Bearman did not set a time during qualifying following an issue to his car, but has been allowed to compete in the race due to 'competitive practice times', as confirmed in an official FIA document.
F1 2025: Australian Grand Prix start times
Racing action at the Australian Grand Prix starts tomorrow (Sunday, March 16) at 3 pm local time.
Find all of the session start times converted to your local time zone below.
|Location
|Start Time
|Local Time (AEDT)
|3 PM
|New York, United States (ET)
|12 AM
|Chicago, United States (CT)
|11 PM (Saturday)
|Denver, United States (MT)
|10 PM (Saturday)
|Los Angeles, United States (PT)
|9 PM (Saturday)
|London, United Kingdom (GMT)
|4 AM
|Sydney, Australia (AEDT)
|3 PM
|Adelaide, Australia (ACDT)
|2:30 PM
|Perth, Australia (AWST)
|12 PM
|Mexico City, Mexico (CST)
|10 PM (Saturday)
|Berlin, Germany (CET)
|5 AM
|Tokyo, Japan (JST)
|1 PM
|Cape Town, South Africa (SAST)
|6 AM
|Cairo, Egypt (EEST)
|6 AM
|Beijing, China (CST)
|12 PM
|New Delhi, India (IST)
|9:30 AM
|São Paulo, Brazil (BRT)
|1 AM
|Singapore, Singapore (SGT)
|12 PM
How to watch the F1 Australian Grand Prix live on TV today
The 2025 Australian Grand Prix is set to be shown live on ESPN in the United States.
With that said, broadcast details do vary depending on your location. Please check the information below to see how to watch F1 in your respective country this season.
|Country
|Broadcaster(s)
|United States
|ESPN, ESPN Deportes
|Mexico
|Fox Sports Mexico, Televisa
|Australia
|Fox Sports, Foxtel, Kayo
|United Kingdom
|Sky Sports
|Italy
|Sky Italia
|Belgium
|RTBF, Play Sports
|Netherlands
|Viaplay, Viaplay Xtra
|Spain
|DAZN F1
|Canada
|RDS, RDS 2, TSN, Noovo
|Germany
|Sky Deutschland, RTL
|France
|Canal+
|Singapore
|beIN SPORTS
|China
|CCTV, Shanghai TV, Guangdong Television Channel, Tencent
|Japan
|Fuji TV, DAZN
|Hungary
|M4 (MTVA Sports Channel)
|Brazil
|Bandeirantes, Bandsports
|Austria
|Servus TV, ORF
|Middle East & Turkey
|beIN SPORTS
|Africa
|SuperSport
|India
|FanCode
|Latin America
|ESPN
F1 action in 2025 is also available to watch via F1TV Pro in selected countries.
