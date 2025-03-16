F1 2025: Australian Grand Prix starting lineup with penalties applied

close global

The FIA have confirmed the starting grid for the 2025 Australian Grand Prix, as the season prepares to get underway.

Lando Norris excelled in the first qualifying session of the year, beating team-mate and home hero Oscar Piastri to pole position for Sunday's race.

The pair crushed Max Verstappen, who was almost four tenths off their pace, but the Dutchman will still start in third ahead of George Russell and Yuki Tsunoda.

A dismal first qualifying session for Ferrari for Lewis Hamilton sees him start in eighth, but still just one position behind team-mate Charles Leclerc on what was a miserable day for the Maranello-based team.

After an official FIA verdict was made on one driver's participation in the race, we will have all 20 drivers taking to the grid for the season-opening Australian Grand Prix.

Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri claimed a one-two in qualifying

F1 Australian Grand Prix 2025 starting grid

Position Driver Team Time
1Lando NorrisMcLaren1:15.096
2Oscar PiastriMcLaren1:15.180
3Max VerstappenRed Bull1:15.481
4George RussellMercedes1:15.546
5Yuki TsunodaRacing Bulls1:15.670
6Alexander AlbonWilliams1:15.737
7Charles LeclercFerrari1:15.755
8Lewis HamiltonFerrari1:15.973
9Pierre GaslyAlpine1:15.980
10Carlos SainzWilliams1:16.062
11Isack HadjarRacing Bulls1:16.175
12Fernando AlonsoAston Martin1:16.453
13Lance StrollAston Martin1:16.483
14Jack DoohanAlpine1:16.863
15Gabriel BortoletoSauber1:17.520
16Andrea Kimi AntonelliMercedes1:16.525
17Nico HülkenbergSauber1:16.579
18Liam LawsonRed Bull1:17.094
19Esteban OconHaas1:17.147
20Oliver BearmanHaas-

* - Ollie Bearman did not set a time during qualifying following an issue to his car, but has been allowed to compete in the race due to 'competitive practice times', as confirmed in an official FIA document.

F1 2025: Australian Grand Prix start times

Racing action at the Australian Grand Prix starts tomorrow (Sunday, March 16) at 3 pm local time.

Find all of the session start times converted to your local time zone below.

Location Start Time
Local Time (AEDT) 3 PM
New York, United States (ET) 12 AM
Chicago, United States (CT) 11 PM (Saturday)
Denver, United States (MT) 10 PM (Saturday)
Los Angeles, United States (PT) 9 PM (Saturday)
London, United Kingdom (GMT) 4 AM
Sydney, Australia (AEDT) 3 PM
Adelaide, Australia (ACDT) 2:30 PM
Perth, Australia (AWST) 12 PM
Mexico City, Mexico (CST) 10 PM (Saturday)
Berlin, Germany (CET) 5 AM
Tokyo, Japan (JST) 1 PM
Cape Town, South Africa (SAST) 6 AM
Cairo, Egypt (EEST) 6 AM
Beijing, China (CST) 12 PM
New Delhi, India (IST) 9:30 AM
São Paulo, Brazil (BRT) 1 AM
Singapore, Singapore (SGT) 12 PM

How to watch the F1 Australian Grand Prix live on TV today

The 2025 Australian Grand Prix is set to be shown live on ESPN in the United States.

With that said, broadcast details do vary depending on your location. Please check the information below to see how to watch F1 in your respective country this season.

Country Broadcaster(s)
United States ESPN, ESPN Deportes
Mexico Fox Sports Mexico, Televisa
Australia Fox Sports, Foxtel, Kayo
United Kingdom Sky Sports
Italy Sky Italia
Belgium RTBF, Play Sports
Netherlands Viaplay, Viaplay Xtra
Spain DAZN F1
Canada RDS, RDS 2, TSN, Noovo
Germany Sky Deutschland, RTL
France Canal+
Singapore beIN SPORTS
China CCTV, Shanghai TV, Guangdong Television Channel, Tencent
Japan Fuji TV, DAZN
Hungary M4 (MTVA Sports Channel)
Brazil Bandeirantes, Bandsports
Austria Servus TV, ORF
Middle East & Turkey beIN SPORTS
Africa SuperSport
India FanCode
Latin America ESPN

F1 action in 2025 is also available to watch via F1TV Pro in selected countries.

