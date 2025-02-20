close global

Verstappen admits CHEEKY FIA trick after swearing saga

Four-time Formula 1 champion Max Verstappen has revealed a cheeky hack to get around the FIA's latest controversial rule change.

The reigning drivers' title holder was met with his fair share of punishments from F1's governing body last season, with the Dutchman's protests reaching a boiling point at the Singapore Grand Prix.

The Red Bull star secured his fourth consecutive drivers' title at the 2024 Las Vegas GP, despite landing himself in hot water with the FIA throughout the season.

Verstappen was handed multiple penalties for his on-track antics on top of being served a community-service style punishment after swearing in frustration over the performance of his Red Bull machinery in a Singapore press conference.

The 27-year-old triggered a vast debate that has now spread across the world of motorsport following the FIA's updated rules on X-rated language.

Max Verstappen triggered a debate over the FIA's attitude to swearing in 2024

Verstappen teases lighthearted language switch after swearing row

The Dutchman and the 19 other drivers on the 2025 grid are currently coming to terms with the FIA's rule changes and preparing themselves for the opening round of the new season which kicks off in less than one month.

F1 fans got their first look at the stars of the sport in a first-of-its-kind live season launch in London earlier this week, where Verstappen and new team-mate Liam Lawson spoke to the press for the first time as an official driver duo.

Speaking to media before the event, Verstappen proposed a cheeky tactic, saying: "Maybe I should just start swearing in Dutch and not in English."

"Or in Limburgish, that's even better. What is an example of a swear word in Limburgish?

"Of course I'm not going to say that now!"

