Verstappen slapped with FIA PUNISHMENT at Singapore GP
The FIA have hit Red Bull star Max Verstappen with an unusual punishment at the Singapore Grand Prix.
The three-time Formula 1 world champion went into the weekend looking to get his bid for a fourth consecutive championship on steadier footing, with McLaren's Lando Norris a potential challenger.
The Dutchman, who claimed seven race victories in the early part of the season, has seen his championship lead slowly diminish in recent races, with Norris flying in a much faster car.
Verstappen has not claimed a race victory since the Spanish GP back in June - an uncharacteristic winless run of seven races.
Max Verstappen hit with FIA punishment
His frustrations in recent races have been borne out over team radio, where several X-rated rants have come the way of unfortunate race engineer Gianpiero Lambiase.
Verstappen has recently suggested that he doesn't think team radio should be broadcast, to avoid young viewers being subject to over-emotional outbursts.
However, during Thursday's press conference, the Dutchman was visibly annoyed by new FIA measures to try and stop drivers from swearing.
As well as asking: "Are we five or six years old?," the three-time world champion also proceeded to say that his RB20 car last time out in Baku was "f*****".
Now, that remark has landed him in hot water with the FIA, who have decided to take action over language that they describe as 'coarse, rude and may cause offense'.
The FIA have slapped the Dutchman with a rather unusual punishment in the form of an 'obligation to accomplish some work of public interest'.
In an official statement, Formula 1's governing body said: "The stewards reviewed the transcript of the FIA Thursday Driver Press Conference in Singapore and Max Verstappen, driver of car 1, used language to describe his car at the Event in Azerbaijan which is generally considered “coarse, rude” or may “cause offense” and is not considered suitable for broadcast.
"This is “Misconduct” as defined in Art 20 of the International Sporting Code, and is a breach of Art 12.2.1.k. The Stewards noted that the language was not directed at anyone or any group.
"When summoned to the Stewards the driver explained that the word used is ordinary in speech as he learned it, English not being his native language. While the Stewards accept that this may be true, it is important for role models to learn to be mindful when speaking in public forums, in particular when not under any particular pressure. Verstappen apologized for his behavior.
"The Stewards note that significant fines have been levied for language offensive to or directed at specific groups. This is not the case here. But, as this topic has been raised before and is well known by the competitors, the Stewards determined to order a greater penalty than previously and that Verstappen be “obliged to accomplish some work of public interest” (Art. 12.4.1.d of the International Sporting Code), in coordination with the Secretary General for Sport of the FIA."
