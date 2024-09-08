F1 reveal drastic changes ahead of 2024 Las Vegas Grand Prix

Drastic changes are set to be made at the 2024 Las Vegas Grand Prix, a senior Formula 1 figure has revealed.

While Vegas' modern-day debut in 2023 was a magnificent spectacle, with entertainment and high-profile events galore, F1 officials are looking to refine things moving forward.

READ MORE: Haas F1 star BANNED after FIA penalty

Emily Prazer, Chief Commercial Officer for F1 and Las Vegas Grand Prix has revealed that the 2024 edition will see less emphasis on over-the-top entertainment and more on ensuring a top-quality race.

“We’re scaling back a bit as we want to focus on actually delivering the best grand prix ever,” Prazer explained to motorsport.com.

“We felt that we did too much last year.”

READ MORE: Concerning reports emerge ahead of F1's Las Vegas Grand Prix

The 2023 Las Vegas Grand Prix

Max Verstappen won the 2023 Las Vegas Grand Prix

What changes will be made at the Las Vegas GP?

One of the notable changes includes the addition of the Ferrari Challenge as a support race, marking a departure from 2023, when no support races were held due to logistical concerns.

The decision comes after feedback from fans and participants, as well as issues with a drain cover that caused damage to cars during the 2023 race weekend.

“We’re adding Ferrari Challenge, and we’re super excited about it. It’s a natural fit, and they’ve been incredible partners,” said Prazer.

Despite the scaled-back approach, Las Vegas will still retain some of its signature flair.

In a nod to the city’s penchant for glitzy attractions, an ice-skating rink will be installed on top of F1’s Paddock Club, offering a unique entertainment feature.

“We talk about Las Vegas as an incubator where we get to try new things and push the boundaries,” Prazer said.

It was all about the glitz and the glam at the 2023 Vegas Grand Prix

Other adjustments include more general admission tickets to make the event more accessible to fans and efforts to control hotel rates, which soared during last year’s race.

Additionally, traffic management and merchandise supply have been revamped following the challenges faced in the 2023 debut.

The inaugural modern-era Las Vegas GP was a huge spectacle, featuring musical performances and a Wednesday night launch event that even earned an Emmy nomination.

However, Prazer admitted the event went overboard with its entertainment budget.

“The Wednesday night was a one-off,” she said.

“I will never be allowed to spend that amount of money again on a 30-minute show.”

Even with these changes, F1 expects the 2024 Las Vegas GP to be just as lucrative.

The championship has planned various festivals and fan engagement events around the city, including a free-entry F1 Festival for 30,000 visitors per day, ensuring the spirit of the race weekend extends beyond the track.

With an eye on improving logistics and maintaining the buzz around the event, F1 organizers hope the 2024 Las Vegas Grand Prix will strike the right balance between racing and the city’s trademark entertainment.

READ MORE: Kelly Piquet reunited with F1 champion Verstappen

Related