'Brown flag' - F1 star admits he POOPED HIMSELF during Las Vegas Grand Prix

Visa Cash App RB star Yuki Tsunoda has revealed that he 's**t' himself during a scary moment at the Las Vegas Grand Prix.

F1 was in Sin City for the second successive year after the Grand Prix debuted on the calendar in 2023, with Max Verstappen the name on everyone's lips after the race.

Although Verstappen did not win the race in Las Vegas — Mercedes star George Russell had that honor — the Dutchman did wrap up the 2024 drivers' championship with his P5 finish.

For another driver from the Red Bull family, however, it was a more mixed weekend.

Did Yuki Tsunoda poop in his car?

Although Tsunoda qualified well and did go on to score P9 and some crucial points for his team, it was not a totally comfortable race for the driver, with the Japanese star recalling one particularly hairy moment post-race.

Coming out of the pitlane after a pit stop, Tsunoda crashed into one of the signs situated by the pit exit, with the VCARB driver admitting he 's**t' himself during the incident.

"You had one of the most unexpected moments of the race when you got a bit of air time in the pit lane, what happened there?" Tsunoda was asked by Will Buxton on F1TV.

"I s**t my pants," Tsunoda bluntly replied.

After apologizing for his language, Tsunoda added: "I mean, you know like...you smash the board and the car's in the air, you do that right?"

"I nearly went into the wall, so I mean, that was the moment I really went 'oh no'."

Will Buxton comically replied: "Brown flag at pit exit for Yuki Tsunoda."

Fortunately, we do think the Japanese driver was joking and referring to being scared, rather than actually pooping in the cockpit.

Away from the incident, the two points Tsunoda earned during the grand prix will be very much welcomed by VCARB as they fight Alpine and Haas in the drivers' championship.

VCARB currently sit P8 in the constructors' standings with 46 points, with Haas in P6 on 50 and Alpine in P7 on 49.

Just two rounds of the 2024 season remain, next weekend's Qatar Grand Prix followed by the season finale in Abu Dhabi.

