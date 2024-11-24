close global

FIA confirm Las Vegas F1 GP PENALTY in major title moment

FIA confirm Las Vegas F1 GP PENALTY in major title moment

FIA confirm Las Vegas F1 GP PENALTY in major title moment

FIA confirm Las Vegas F1 GP PENALTY in major title moment

The FIA have confirmed a driver penalty at the Las Vegas Grand Prix which could have a massive impact on the title race.

George Russell started the race on pole and kept his position off the grid, but there was plenty of action going on behind him.

READ MORE: F1 star sends HUGE drug test warning at Las Vegas GP

The likes of Charles Leclerc, Carlos Sainz and Max Verstappen all jostled for position behind the race leader, with both Ferrari and Red Bull scrapping for places in the constructors' standings.

McLaren currently lead that battle, but have rapidly lost ground to Ferrari in recent races.

Max Verstappen can become a four-time F1 champion at Vegas
Ferrari and Red Bull are fighting in the constructors' championship

McLaren hit by FIA penalty at Las Vegas

The papaya team suffered a nightmare start at Vegas after Oscar Piastri was hit with a penalty for a false start.

The Australian star was given a five-second penalty for the infringement, as replays appeared to show Piastri lining up outside of his grid box.

The likes of Ferrari and Red Bull will therefore now try to capitalise on the mistake in the battle for the constructors' title that looks set to go down to the wire.

READ MORE: F1 Las Vegas GP Qualifying Results: Red Bull take MAJOR blow in disastrous weekend

