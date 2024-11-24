FIA confirm Las Vegas F1 GP PENALTY in major title moment
FIA confirm Las Vegas F1 GP PENALTY in major title moment
The FIA have confirmed a driver penalty at the Las Vegas Grand Prix which could have a massive impact on the title race.
George Russell started the race on pole and kept his position off the grid, but there was plenty of action going on behind him.
The likes of Charles Leclerc, Carlos Sainz and Max Verstappen all jostled for position behind the race leader, with both Ferrari and Red Bull scrapping for places in the constructors' standings.
McLaren currently lead that battle, but have rapidly lost ground to Ferrari in recent races.
McLaren hit by FIA penalty at Las Vegas
The papaya team suffered a nightmare start at Vegas after Oscar Piastri was hit with a penalty for a false start.
The Australian star was given a five-second penalty for the infringement, as replays appeared to show Piastri lining up outside of his grid box.
The likes of Ferrari and Red Bull will therefore now try to capitalise on the mistake in the battle for the constructors' title that looks set to go down to the wire.
F1 Race Calendar 2024
-
GP CANADA
7 - 9 Jun
Max Verstappen
-
GP SPAIN
21 - 23 Jun
Max Verstappen
-
GP AUSTRIA
28 - 30 Jun
George Russell
-
GP GREAT BRITAIN
5 - 7 Jul
Lewis Hamilton
-
GP HUNGARY
19 - 21 Jul
Oscar Piastri
-
GP BELGIUM
26 - 28 Jul
Lewis Hamilton
-
GP NETHERLANDS
23 - 25 Aug
Lando Norris
-
GP ITALY
30 Aug - 1 Sep
Charles Leclerc
-
GP AZERBAIJAN
13 - 15 Sep
Oscar Piastri
-
GP SINGAPORE
20 - 22 Sep
Lando Norris
-
GP USA
18 - 20 Oct
Charles Leclerc
-
GP MEXICO
25 - 27 Oct
Carlos Sainz
-
GP BRAZIL
1 - 3 Nov
Max Verstappen
-
GP USA
22 - 24 Nov
George Russell
- GP QATAR 29 Nov - 1 Dec
- GP ABU DHABI 6 - 8 Dec