F1 Las Vegas GP Qualifying Results: Red Bull take MAJOR blow in disastrous weekend

Red Bull's troubled weekend has continued at the Las Vegas Grand Prix, as they hunt for the constructors' title.

The team are still within touching distance of Ferrari and McLaren in front of them, but Sergio Perez – whose performances have hamstrung them all year – fell out in Q1 in Nevada, while Max Verstappen could only put his car fifth.

However, it was Mercedes' George Russell who took pole position for the Saturday night race, stunning his rivals to take pole ahead of Carlos Sainz and shock second-row sitter Pierre Gasly.

Franco Colapinto wrecked his Williams with a huge crash at the end of Q2, clipping the inside of a wall to send his car into the outside wall and give his mechanics a long night.

The Dutchman can win the drivers' championship this weekend unless Lando Norris claims three points more than him, although the McLaren sits just one spot behind him on the grid.

F1 Qualifying Results: Las Vegas Grand Prix 2024

1. George Russell [Mercedes]

2. Carlos Sainz [Ferrari]

3. Pierre Gasly [Alpine]

4. Charles Leclerc [Ferrari]

5. Max Verstappen [Red Bull]

6. Lando Norris [McLaren]

7. Yuki Tsunoda [VCARB]

8. Oscar Piastri [McLaren]

9. Nico Hulkenberg [Haas]

10. Lewis Hamilton [Mercedes]



ELIMINATED IN Q2

11. Esteban Ocon [Alpine]

12. Kevin Magnussen [Haas]

13. Zhou Guanyu [Kick Sauber]

14. Franco Colapinto [Williams]

15. Liam Lawson [VCARB]



ELIMINATED IN Q1

16. Sergio Perez [Red Bull]

17. Fernando Alonso [Aston Martin]

18. Alex Albon [Williams]

19. Valtteri Bottas [Kick Sauber]

20. Lance Stroll [Aston Martin]



How does F1 Qualifying work?

The qualifying session is split into three finite windows, which provide a dramatic prelude to Sunday's race.

The bottom five drivers are eliminated at the end of Q1, with a further five eliminated after Q2.

Then, Q3 gives us a shootout between the remaining 10 drivers in the battle for positions at the front of the grid.

