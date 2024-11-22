Hamilton makes astonishing early EXIT claim ahead of Las Vegas GP
Hamilton makes astonishing early EXIT claim ahead of Las Vegas GP
Lewis Hamilton has made an astonishing early Mercedes exit claim ahead of the Las Vegas GP this weekend.
The champion has endured a difficult final season with the team, where the performance of the W15 has often left Hamilton frustrated in his post-race interviews.
READ MORE: Hamilton shock F1 EXIT from Mercedes makes perfect sense ahead of Ferrari move
Hamilton’s previous outing at the Brazilian GP saw the 39-year-old finish P10, and complained afterwards that it was the ‘worst’ his Mercedes has ever felt.
In addition to a difficult performance in Brazil, Hamilton crashed out of the United States GP, and emerged with 13 points from the grands prix in Austin, Mexico and Brazil.
Will Lewis Hamilton leave Mercedes early?
Not only did Hamilton voice his frustrations with the car in Brazil, but also issued a series of comments over team radio that suggested it would be his ‘last time’ driving in the car before his departure to Ferrari in 2025.
Furthermore, in his post-race interview he stated that he could ‘happily take a holiday’, as his performance woes rose to the surface.
Following a break between Brazil and the upcoming race in Las Vegas, Hamilton has dropped an early exit bombshell, and suggested that he considered leaving the team prematurely after the Brazilian GP in an astonishing admission.
READ MORE: Red Bull complete 2025 lineup with OFFICIAL driver signing announcement
"I mean, in the moment that's how I felt, like I didn't really want to come back after that weekend," Hamilton said to Sky Sports F1.
"But I think that's only natural. It's frustrating when you have a season like this, which I'm pretty sure I won't have again, or at least I'll work towards not having again.”
Despite his initial concerns after the Brazilian GP, the Mercedes star promises to emerge fighting in his final three races with the team.
"It wasn't a great feeling in that moment, but I'm here, I'm standing strong and I'm going to give it absolutely everything for these last few races,” Hamilton added.
READ MORE: Red Bull in '$20 MILLION offer' to replace struggling Perez
Related
Change your timezone:
Latest News
F1 Las Vegas GP Results Today: Verstappen struggles as Hamilton STUNS
- 18 minutes ago
Drive to Survive legend makes SHOCK statement over Netflix show
- 1 uur geleden
Las Vegas Grand Prix: STAGGERING drink prices revealed at F1's showpiece event
- 3 uur geleden
Hamilton makes astonishing early EXIT claim ahead of Las Vegas GP
- Today 01:00
Ferrari driver EXIT confirmed in official statement
- Today 00:00
Las Vegas Grand Prix SUED by local business
- Yesterday 23:00
F1 Race Calendar 2024
-
GP CANADA
7 - 9 Jun
Max Verstappen
-
GP SPAIN
21 - 23 Jun
Max Verstappen
-
GP AUSTRIA
28 - 30 Jun
George Russell
-
GP GREAT BRITAIN
5 - 7 Jul
Lewis Hamilton
-
GP HUNGARY
19 - 21 Jul
Oscar Piastri
-
GP BELGIUM
26 - 28 Jul
Lewis Hamilton
-
GP NETHERLANDS
23 - 25 Aug
Lando Norris
-
GP ITALY
30 Aug - 1 Sep
Charles Leclerc
-
GP AZERBAIJAN
13 - 15 Sep
Oscar Piastri
-
GP SINGAPORE
20 - 22 Sep
Lando Norris
-
GP USA
18 - 20 Oct
Charles Leclerc
-
GP MEXICO
25 - 27 Oct
Carlos Sainz
-
GP BRAZIL
1 - 3 Nov
Max Verstappen
- GP USA 22 - 24 Nov
- GP QATAR 29 Nov - 1 Dec
- GP ABU DHABI 6 - 8 Dec