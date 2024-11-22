Hamilton makes astonishing early EXIT claim ahead of Las Vegas GP

Lewis Hamilton has made an astonishing early Mercedes exit claim ahead of the Las Vegas GP this weekend.

The champion has endured a difficult final season with the team, where the performance of the W15 has often left Hamilton frustrated in his post-race interviews.

Hamilton’s previous outing at the Brazilian GP saw the 39-year-old finish P10, and complained afterwards that it was the ‘worst’ his Mercedes has ever felt.

In addition to a difficult performance in Brazil, Hamilton crashed out of the United States GP, and emerged with 13 points from the grands prix in Austin, Mexico and Brazil.

Lewis Hamilton crashed out during the opening stages of the US GP

Lewis Hamilton hinted at taking an F1 break after the Brazilian GP

Will Lewis Hamilton leave Mercedes early?

Not only did Hamilton voice his frustrations with the car in Brazil, but also issued a series of comments over team radio that suggested it would be his ‘last time’ driving in the car before his departure to Ferrari in 2025.

Furthermore, in his post-race interview he stated that he could ‘happily take a holiday’, as his performance woes rose to the surface.

Following a break between Brazil and the upcoming race in Las Vegas, Hamilton has dropped an early exit bombshell, and suggested that he considered leaving the team prematurely after the Brazilian GP in an astonishing admission.

Lewis Hamilton has revealed that he considered an early Mercedes exit after the Brazilian GP

"I mean, in the moment that's how I felt, like I didn't really want to come back after that weekend," Hamilton said to Sky Sports F1.

"But I think that's only natural. It's frustrating when you have a season like this, which I'm pretty sure I won't have again, or at least I'll work towards not having again.”

Despite his initial concerns after the Brazilian GP, the Mercedes star promises to emerge fighting in his final three races with the team.

"It wasn't a great feeling in that moment, but I'm here, I'm standing strong and I'm going to give it absolutely everything for these last few races,” Hamilton added.

