Red Bull complete 2025 lineup with OFFICIAL driver signing announcement

Red Bull have officially announced the signing of a new driver, completing a 2025 driver lineup in the process.

Red Bull already have incredible talent at their disposal, with their driver academy having produced some real gems over the years.

READ MORE: Ricciardo dons US franchise gear in EXCITING social post

Currently under the Red Bull umbrella in Formula 1, for example, between the main team and Visa Cash App RB, there is Max Verstappen, Sergio Perez, Yuki Tsunoda, and Liam Lawson. Meanwhile, the team also boast some impressive junior names, including Formula 2 stars Isack Hadjar and Ayuma Iwasa.

Now, Red Bull's talent pool has gotten even deeper, with the team confirming the acquisition of Bulgarian phenom Nikola Tsolov.

READ MORE: Hamilton's F1 retirement 'ALREADY decided'

Max Verstappen leads the way in terms of Red Bull talent

Red Bull junior star Isack Hadjar is currently P2 in the F2 standings

Red Bull sign new driver

Born in 2006, Tsolov made his single-seater debut in 2022, claiming the F4 Spanish championship in his first campaign. The following season, Tsolov made the step up to Formula 3, although found things more difficult, finishing 23rd in the standings that season.

Despite this, Tsolov was retained by ART for the 2024 season, where he currently sits 11th in the standings, with one feature and two sprint race wins to his name.

As part of their driver signing announcement, Red Bull confirmed that the Bulgarian-born driver would once again be competing in F3 next season.

"We’re excited to welcome @nikola_tsolov to the Red Bull Junior Team 🙌," Red Bull Junior Team announced on Instagram.

"He’ll be teaming up with Campos Racing for the 2025 Formula 3 season 🏁."

Having signed for Campos, Tsolov completes their driver lineup for F3 in 2025.

The 17-year-old will drive alongside Mari Boya and Tasanapol Inthraphuvasak with the Spanish team next season.

READ MORE: F1 fans SLAM broadcaster for Danica Patrick return

READ MORE: Hamilton makes MASSIVE demand of F1 boss on live TV

Related