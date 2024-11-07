Red Bull in '$20 MILLION offer' to replace struggling Perez

Red Bull are reportedly putting in a massive offer for a new driver, in the latest blow to Sergio Perez's security.

The Mexican driver has underwhelmed for the last year and change, with several calls for him to be replaced ahead of the 2025 season.

READ MORE: Surprise F1 star tipped to REPLACE Perez at Red Bull

Unfortunately, this shows no signs of halting, either. In Mexico City last time out, Perez suffered a shock early Q1 exit in qualifying and finished Sunday's race in P17 - last of the running cars.

After that race, Red Bull team chief Christian Horner revealed that eventually, if Perez's performances continued, a difficult decision would have to be made.

Sergio Perez has endured a woeful 2024

Red Bull have a big decision to make on Perez's future

Red Bull '$20 million' offer

In further news suggesting that Perez could be facing the axe, last week, Red Bull were even linked with a new driver signing.

According to Sky Italia, the Milton Keynes-based outfit have made an offer to sign Williams star Franco Colapinto - the young Argentine who has greatly impressed since coming in for Logan Sargeant ahead of the Italian Grand Prix.

Now, those rumours have been added to by Dutch broadcaster Jack Plooij. Speaking on his 'Race Cafe' programme over the Mexican GP weekend, Plooij revealed that Red Bull were ready to pay big bucks to get their man, with Helmut Marko growing tired of the Perez saga.

"I'm going to tell you that Williams' coffers are going to be filled up considerably soon," Plooij said.

Dutch broadcaster Jack Plooij made the claims on Race Cafe

"Helmut Marko is going to throw money in there, Colapinto. I heard that last night [Saturday of the Mexican GP] Marko was completely fed up," the Dutchman added regarding the Sergio Perez situation.

Plooij continued: "He has an appointment this morning and he told Vowles: 'I'll throw twenty million in, I want him now. Done.' A buyout."

The offer, according to Plooij, is not being made for Colapinto to go and drive at VCARB, either, with the 63-year-old finishing: "I understand that he is just going to throw him in at the deep end, he will simply sit next to Max."

If the above played out as reported, it would be a huge turn of events given that just six grands prix ago, Colapinto was not even competing in F1, nor being tipped to.

READ MORE: Announcement confirms Vettel RETURN in stunning move

Related