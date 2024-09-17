Haas F1 team have confirmed that their driver lineup will change once again at the Singapore Grand Prix this weekend.

In Azerbaijan last time out, McLaren star Oscar Piastri claimed his second victory of the season after a compelling 51 laps around the streets of Baku.

The Aussie was embroiled in a compelling battle with Ferrari's Charles Leclerc throughout, holding off the challenge of the Monegasque driver to continue to show he is very much the real deal.

Elsewhere, it was also an impressive day for the younger drivers on the grid. Williams' Franco Colapinto only debuted in Monza but put on a stellar performance in Azerbaijan to claim P8, helping Williams secure a double points finish and jump to eighth in the constructors' standings.

Meanwhile, Ollie Bearman, in for the suspended Kevin Magnussen, once again showed why he is set to race full time in the sport next season, claiming P10 and a solitary point for Haas.

Oscar Piastri and Charles Leclerc battled hard at the Azerbaijan GP

Ollie Bearman scored one point for Haas in Baku

Haas confirm driver replacement decision

As strong as Bearman's drive was, however, and despite the fact that it will be him in the car racing for the team next season, Haas have announced that he will be replaced for the next race in Singapore.

Instead of the Brit racing alongside Nico Hulkenberg, it will once again be Dane Kevin Magnussen, returning to the grid following his one-race suspension from the FIA.

A Haas statement ahead of the race in Singapore read: "Kevin Magnussen will be restored to MoneyGram Haas F1 Team’s driver line-up after the Dane served his one-event suspension – missing the Azerbaijan Grand Prix,"

Kevin Magnussen will replace Ollie Bearman heading to Singapore

"Magnussen and teammate Nico Hulkenberg both have a wealth of experience at Marina Bay; Magnussen finished in the points in 2023 and has twice set the race’s fastest lap, in 2018 and 2019 respectively, with his time from 2018 a race lap record on that iteration of the circuit."

Haas head to Singapore sitting seventh in the constructors' standings with 29 points on the board.

This currently leaves them 13 points clear of Williams in eighth, and just five points behind VCARB in sixth.

