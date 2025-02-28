Haas race car DAMAGED in insane testing accident
Haas race car DAMAGED in insane testing accident
Haas have become a full lead for a NASCAR team this year, but it was their Formula 1 team who made headlines on Friday this week.
Young driver Ollie Bearman has driving on the final day of the three-day pre-season F1 test in Bahrain this week, when his engine cover was ripped clean off his car.
Friday (today) was the final day of testing for all teams before the attention solely turns to lights out in Melbourne for the Australian Grand Prix on March 16.
With each team only allowed to run one car in testing, most have opted to split the morning and afternoon sessions between their driver pairings – with Williams and Red Bull being an exception to that rule.
Haas F1 car has engine cover ripped off
Haas have followed suit with the majority of teams and therefore Ocon might have been gingerly watching on when he saw the VF-25 that he would be driving later that day lose a chunk of bodywork with Bearman behind the wheel.
The freak incident saw a part of the car's engine cover come loose, leaving a gaping hole in the side of the car as it trundled back to the pits.
Thankfully Bearman was unhurt as the car stayed on track, but the 19-year-old was quickly ordered back to the pits to give the team a chance to assess and repair the damage done.
Mechanics sprang into life as the car entered the garage, with team principal Ayao Komatsu even leaving the pit-wall to come and take a look at the issue first-hand.
Haas experienced a similar issue during a team shakedown at Silverstone earlier in the year, as the team look to iron out the issue before the season gets underway. READ MORE: McLaren announce driver SWITCH ahead of testing as release confirmed
