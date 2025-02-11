OFFICIAL: American F1 team announce MAJOR deal ahead of 2025 season

American Formula 1 team Haas have announced a major new deal ahead of the 2025 season.

The new year has breathed fresh air into the team, with both of their drivers having been replaced by new places heading into 2025.

Indeed, Kevin Magnussen and Nico Hulkenberg are out of the door, with young ace Ollie Bearman partnered alongside Frenchman Esteban Ocon for the foreseeable future.

This fresh look for 2025 follows the appointment of Ayao Komatsu as team principal at the start of last year, and the Japanese engineer guided the outfit to their best constructors' championship finish since 2018.

Teenager Ollie Bearman has joined Haas for 2025

Ayao Komatsu replaced Guenther Steiner as team principal at Haas in 2024

Haas announce new signing

Haas are hoping to become more of a threat to the top teams in the future, and their exciting new driver lineup may just help them to start regularly challenging for top-five finishes, particularly when new regulations sweep into the sport in 2026.

That year is expected to be a huge one for multiple teams up and down the grid, with a shift in the competitive order expected.

Now, it appears as though Haas are also making big moves off the track, with a new signing being announced in an official team statement.

CommScope has signed as the team's official connectivity partner in a multi-year deal, a brand that also has its headquarters in the same US state - North Carolina - as Haas.

Speaking on the new partnership, team principal Komatsu said: "It’s fantastic to welcome CommScope to the team with this multi-year partnership.

"As our official connectivity partner, they will be essential to improving our operations trackside and across all our facilities in the USA and Europe through the use of their best-in-class solutions.

"To have such an impressive organization backing the team is a testament to the progress we continue to make both on track and commercially. The fact that we share a home in North Carolina makes this partnership even more special."

