Horner drops major Red Bull EXIT statement
Horner drops major Red Bull EXIT statement
Red Bull chief Christian Horner has issued a clear statement on his Red Bull future and when he could leave the team.
Horner's position felt insecure at times last season, with controversy off track — he was later found to have done no wrong — and the team's performance slipping compared to their rivals on it.
F1 HEADLINES: Ricciardo tipped for grid RETURN as shock Hamilton BAN revealed
READ MORE: Hamilton Mercedes secret REVEALED following Ferrari switch
On top of that, the team have also had to contend with the loss of a number of key figures on his watch of late.
Technical chief Adrian Newey, for example, has signed to join Aston Martin, and Jonathan Wheatley has left his role as sporting director to join the Audi F1 project as team principal.
READ MORE: Ricciardo backed for exciting F1 comeback with NEW team
Christian Horner Red Bull exit
Despite these difficulties, Red Bull and Horner emerged from 2024 successful after Max Verstappen was crowned a four-time world champion.
The Dutchman has shown no signs of wanting to leave the team before his contract expires in 2028, and now, Horner has also confirmed he will remain alongside Verstappen until this date at least.
When asked about his long-term future at Red Bull, Horner produced a timeline and confirmed that he would remain with the team until the end of the decade.
"Yeah. I've got a commitment to Red Bull to the end of the decade,” he told the media.
“My commitment remains absolute."
In recent weeks Horner’s star driver, Verstappen, has been subject to Aston Martin switch rumours after a report emerged that a team insider was confident the champion would sign for the team.
Aston Martin themselves have firmly denied these reports, whilst the Verstappen camp responded with a simple ‘that’s nice’, as he prepares to fight for a fifth world title with Red Bull in 2025.
READ MORE: Red Bull make significant driver change ahead of 2025 season
Related
Change your timezone:
Latest News
McLaren issue official statement regarding 2025 F1 car
- 2 uur geleden
Horner drops major Red Bull EXIT statement
- 3 uur geleden
Hamilton issues clear statement as vital advice revealed
- Today 01:00
F1 Drive to Survive: Season 7 release date and how to watch after HUGE Netflix announcement
- Today 00:00
Kelly Piquet makes STUNNING announcement ahead of Valentine's Day
- Yesterday 23:00
Daytona 500: All you need to know about the Great American Race
- Yesterday 22:00