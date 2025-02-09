Horner drops major Red Bull EXIT statement

Red Bull chief Christian Horner has issued a clear statement on his Red Bull future and when he could leave the team.

Horner's position felt insecure at times last season, with controversy off track — he was later found to have done no wrong — and the team's performance slipping compared to their rivals on it.

On top of that, the team have also had to contend with the loss of a number of key figures on his watch of late.

Technical chief Adrian Newey, for example, has signed to join Aston Martin, and Jonathan Wheatley has left his role as sporting director to join the Audi F1 project as team principal.

Christian Horner's 2024 season was plagued by a series of difficulties

Max Verstappen eventually won the title in 2024

Christian Horner Red Bull exit

Despite these difficulties, Red Bull and Horner emerged from 2024 successful after Max Verstappen was crowned a four-time world champion.

The Dutchman has shown no signs of wanting to leave the team before his contract expires in 2028, and now, Horner has also confirmed he will remain alongside Verstappen until this date at least.

When asked about his long-term future at Red Bull, Horner produced a timeline and confirmed that he would remain with the team until the end of the decade.

"Yeah. I've got a commitment to Red Bull to the end of the decade,” he told the media.

“My commitment remains absolute."

Christian Horner will remain with Red Bull until the end of the decade at least

In recent weeks Horner’s star driver, Verstappen, has been subject to Aston Martin switch rumours after a report emerged that a team insider was confident the champion would sign for the team.

Aston Martin themselves have firmly denied these reports, whilst the Verstappen camp responded with a simple ‘that’s nice’, as he prepares to fight for a fifth world title with Red Bull in 2025.

