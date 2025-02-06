Ricciardo backed for exciting F1 comeback with NEW team

Axed Formula 1 star Daniel Ricciardo has been backed for an exciting comeback to the grid in a recent GPFans poll.

Ricciardo lost his seat at Visa Cash App RB last September, swiftly replaced by Liam Lawson with several races of the 2024 season remaining.

After taking some time away from the spotlight in the wake of a disappointing spell at McLaren, Ricciardo was offered a chance to impress at Red Bull's sister team, replacing Nyck de Vries in 2023.

Remaining with the team in 2024, however, the Aussie once again underwhelmed, leading to an early exit.

Daniel Ricciardo was dismissed by VCARB midway through the 2024 campaign

The Australian has been linked with a number of racing roles including a spot in NASCAR

Fans have their say on Ricciardo future

There has been much speculation over where Ricciardo's future lies, with motorsport chiefs across the world eager to secure his signature for their respective series.

Ricciardo himself has yet to confirm his retirement from F1, prompting his name to be linked with a host of potential teams, with a 2026 return appearing to be the most realistic option.

Ricciardo has been strongly linked with one of Cadillac's vacant driver spots

In GPFans' recent poll, we asked readers where they saw Ricciardo being a perfect fit, with Cadillac coming out on top.

The American outfit will be the 11th team on the grid from the start of next season and have already made major moves behind the scenes as preparations ramp up.

But with their driver lineup still undecided, fans believe Ricciardo is the man for the job.

A staggering 79% chose the 2026 debutants as the top destination, ahead of Audi, who gathered just 10% of the votes.

Aston Martin (6%), Haas (3%) and Alpine (2%) completed the list of results.

