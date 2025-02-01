Ferrari announce late driver SWITCH in official statement

Ferrari have announced a late team switch for one of their drivers this year in an official statement.

The Italian team welcomed Lewis Hamilton to the team in January, as the seven-time world champion prepares to fight for his eighth world title at Ferrari.

However, it isn't only F1 itself where the team are pushing their efforts. The team will have a driver in the F1 Academy series once again in 2025, having announced their competitor for the new year.

Maya Weug finished third in the last season of F1 Academy driving for Prema under the Ferrari banner, and will be competing once again for Scuderia in 2025 following an announcement from the team – but has this time made a team switch to MP Motorsport.

Maya Weug has had an impressive start to her career

Lewis Hamilton has been well received at Ferrari

Who will drive in F1 Academy in 2025?

Champion Abbi Pulling will not be returning to the series in 2025, but the likes of rising stars Lia Block and Chloe Chambers will be back, racing alongside new American driver Courtney Crone.

In a statement, Weug said: “I can’t wait to get started with MP Motorsport for my second season in F1 Academy. We’ll be working hard all year and fighting for more wins. Super proud to be racing in Ferrari colours again for 2025!

“It’s actually the first time in my motorsport career that I will represent a Dutch team, so that alone is quite special. MP have done well in the first two F1 Academy seasons, always running up front and taking their share of wins, and it’s definitely my goal to add to those wins and challenge for the title.

"I very much look forward to competing in this year’s 14 races supporting the Formula 1 Grand Prix weekends and showing the world what we’re made of.”

