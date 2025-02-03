NASCAR Results Today: Elliott makes The Clash HISTORY as Larson suffers NIGHTMARE
The 2025 NASCAR Cup Series got off to a thrilling start on Sunday night and it was Chase Elliott who stormed to a historic victory in The Clash.
The Hendrick Motorsports driver led for 171 of the 200 exciting laps around Bowman Gray Stadium — the most by any winner in the history of The Clash.
On top of that, Elliott also set the fastest lap of the race in his #9 Chevrolet, marking a dominant outing for the 29-year-old.
The same could not be said for Elliott's Hendrick Motorsports team-mate Kyle Larson, however, with the #5 car finishing well down the order in 17th after multiple altercations on track, mostly through no fault of his own.
Behind Elliot, coming home in second and third were Team Penske's Ryan Blaney and Joe Gibbs Racing's Denny Hamlin.
Blaney's second-place finish was particularly impressive given that he only made it to the race as the provisional qualifier and started all the way down in 23rd when the action began.
Rounding out the top five were the 2024 Cup Series champion Joey Logano and 23XI Racing's Bubba Wallace. The full race results can be found below.
Next stop, Daytona!
NASCAR The Clash official results
Here is the official race result from The Clash at Bowman Gray Stadium.
|Position
|Driver
|Car Number
|Team
|Engine
|1
|Chase Elliott
|#9
|Hendrick Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|2
|Ryan Blaney
|#12
|Team Penske
|Ford
|3
|Denny Hamlin
|#11
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|Toyota
|4
|Joey Logano
|#22
|Team Penske
|Ford
|5
|Bubba Wallace
|#23
|23XI Racing
|Toyota
|6
|Ross Chastain
|#1
|Trackhouse Racing
|Chevrolet
|7
|Austin Cindric
|#2
|Team Penske
|Ford
|8
|Tyler Reddick
|#45
|23XI Racing
|Toyota
|9
|Shane van Gisbergen
|#88
|Trackhouse Racing
|Chevrolet
|10
|Chris Buescher
|#17
|RFK Racing
|Ford
|11
|Ryan Preece
|#60
|RFK Racing
|Ford
|12
|Christopher Bell
|#20
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|Toyota
|13
|Josh Berry
|#21
|Wood Brothers Racing
|Ford
|14
|Todd Gilliland
|#34
|Front Row Motorsports
|Ford
|15
|Kyle Busch
|#8
|Richard Childress Racing
|Chevrolet
|16
|Carson Hocevar
|#77
|Spire Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|17
|Kyle Larson
|#5
|Hendrick Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|18
|William Byron
|#24
|Hendrick Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|19
|Alex Bowman
|#48
|Hendrick Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|20
|Noah Gragson
|#4
|Front Row Motorsports
|Ford
|21
|Brad Keselowski
|#6
|RFK Racing
|Ford
|22
|Daniel Suarez
|#99
|Trackhouse Racing
|Chevrolet
|23
|Chase Briscoe
|#19
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|Toyota
