NASCAR Results Today: Elliott makes The Clash HISTORY as Larson suffers NIGHTMARE

The 2025 NASCAR Cup Series got off to a thrilling start on Sunday night and it was Chase Elliott who stormed to a historic victory in The Clash.

The Hendrick Motorsports driver led for 171 of the 200 exciting laps around Bowman Gray Stadium — the most by any winner in the history of The Clash.

On top of that, Elliott also set the fastest lap of the race in his #9 Chevrolet, marking a dominant outing for the 29-year-old.

The same could not be said for Elliott's Hendrick Motorsports team-mate Kyle Larson, however, with the #5 car finishing well down the order in 17th after multiple altercations on track, mostly through no fault of his own.

Behind Elliot, coming home in second and third were Team Penske's Ryan Blaney and Joe Gibbs Racing's Denny Hamlin.

Blaney's second-place finish was particularly impressive given that he only made it to the race as the provisional qualifier and started all the way down in 23rd when the action began.

Rounding out the top five were the 2024 Cup Series champion Joey Logano and 23XI Racing's Bubba Wallace. The full race results can be found below.

Next stop, Daytona!

Chase Elliott dominated The Clash

NASCAR The Clash official results

Here is the official race result from The Clash at Bowman Gray Stadium.

Position Driver Car Number Team Engine 1 Chase Elliott #9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet 2 Ryan Blaney #12 Team Penske Ford 3 Denny Hamlin #11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 4 Joey Logano #22 Team Penske Ford 5 Bubba Wallace #23 23XI Racing Toyota 6 Ross Chastain #1 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet 7 Austin Cindric #2 Team Penske Ford 8 Tyler Reddick #45 23XI Racing Toyota 9 Shane van Gisbergen #88 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet 10 Chris Buescher #17 RFK Racing Ford 11 Ryan Preece #60 RFK Racing Ford 12 Christopher Bell #20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 13 Josh Berry #21 Wood Brothers Racing Ford 14 Todd Gilliland #34 Front Row Motorsports Ford 15 Kyle Busch #8 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet 16 Carson Hocevar #77 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet 17 Kyle Larson #5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet 18 William Byron #24 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet 19 Alex Bowman #48 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet 20 Noah Gragson #4 Front Row Motorsports Ford 21 Brad Keselowski #6 RFK Racing Ford 22 Daniel Suarez #99 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet 23 Chase Briscoe #19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

