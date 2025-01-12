close global

Welcome to GPFans

CHOOSE YOUR COUNTRY

  • NL
  • GB
  • ES-MX
  • US
  • US

Are you a F1 Fan? Follow GP Fans

Edition

NL GB ES-MX US
McLaren announce driver CHANGE in official statement

McLaren announce driver CHANGE in official statement

McLaren announce driver CHANGE in official statement

McLaren announce driver CHANGE in official statement

McLaren have announced a driver change for 2025 in an official statement.

The team claimed the constructors' title for the first time since 1998 last year, as the pairing of Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri ensured a strong showing from McLaren in 2024.

READ MORE: Hamilton admits plans for future Mercedes return

McLaren's young driver programme stretches way beyond F1, however, with the team planning for the future with the likes of Ugo Ugochukwu, Pato O'Ward and Bianca Bustamante.

Another member of that programme includes 19-year-old Irishman Alex Dunne, who has now been given a new role as the team confirm a driver replacement.

Alex Dunne has been given a new role in Formula E

Dunne promoted into McLaren role

NEOM McLaren Formula E team have recently partnered Taylor Barnard with Sam Bird, as he steps up from his reserve driver role to a full-time seat for the 2024/2025 season of the series, with Barnard having previously stepped in for the injured Bird last season.

Barnard's promotion, however, left a spot on the roster vacant, with the team now promoting F3 racer Dunne into the role of reserve and development driver for 2024/25.

In an official statement, Dunne expressed his excitement at his new role, being there to step in for Bird or Barnard should they falter in the remainder of the season.

"I’m excited to be joining the NEOM McLaren Formula E Team as reserve and development driver," Dunne said.

"Working with NEOM McLaren as part of my experience in the McLaren Driver Development programme is an excellent opportunity to hone my skills. I'm looking forward to doing what I can to support the team and learn as much as possible."

READ MORE: Tough Ricciardo admission emerges after F1 FAILURE

Related

McLaren Lando Norris Oscar Piastri Pato O'Ward Formula E F3
Mercedes, Ferrari and McLaren on RED ALERT as Verstappen opens up on Red Bull future
F1 Features

Mercedes, Ferrari and McLaren on RED ALERT as Verstappen opens up on Red Bull future

  • Today 03:55
Major McLaren advantage revealed as F1 star gets BOOST
F1 Social

Major McLaren advantage revealed as F1 star gets BOOST

  • January 6, 2025 04:00

Latest News

F1 News & Gossip

Red Bull driver reveals plans to LIVE with rival star

  • 1 uur geleden
F1 News & Gossip

Red Bull mocked for major decision

  • 2 uur geleden
Max Verstappen

Red Bull legend reveals SCARY Verstappen crash details

  • 3 uur geleden
F1 News & Gossip

F1 star opens up on SURPRISE IndyCar debut

  • Today 16:00
McLaren

McLaren announce driver CHANGE in official statement

  • Today 15:00
F1 Features

Mercedes, Ferrari and McLaren on RED ALERT as Verstappen opens up on Red Bull future

  • Today 03:55
More news
More news

F1 Standings

Ontdek het op Google Play
x