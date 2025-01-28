EXCLUSIVE: Ricciardo tipped for US adventure after PAINFUL F1 experience

Axed Formula 1 star Daniel Ricciardo has been tipped for a new American adventure in an exclusive interview with GPFans.

The popular Australian driver lost his place in F1 during the 2024 campaign, replaced by Liam Lawson for the final six rounds of the season at Visa Cash App RB.

It was a brutal decision by the team and their Red Bull hierarchy, particularly given that they were the ones to give Ricciardo his break in the sport having nurtured his talent in their driver academy.

Ricciardo would even go on to spend five years at the main Red Bull team, where he would win seven grands prix and achieve nine podium finishes.

Daniel Ricciardo raced for Red Bull between 2014 and 2018

Ricciardo was replaced by VCARB after the Singapore GP

Will Daniel Ricciardo return to F1?

In a bizarre career move thought largely to be down to Ricciardo's reluctancy to be seen as Red Bull's number two driver behind Max Verstappen, he left the team he had achieved success with so far in his career, switching to Renault for 2019.

After the team switch failed to provide the Aussie star with an opportunity to frequently fight for podiums and victories, he signed a contract with McLaren, heading to the papaya outfit for 2021.

Aside from an iconic GP win at Monza, the version of Ricciardo that was much-loved by his adoring fans began to slip away, the F1 driver evidently unhappy at the team.

His tenure at McLaren marked the beginning of the end, with the team choosing to terminate his contract early, leaving him without a full-time seat for 2023.

Having returned to the sport with the Red Bull family since being dropped by McLaren, it now seems Ricciardo is content living life to the fullest off track, although his millions of fans would likely love to see him return as a pundit after his success on Netflix docuseries, Drive to Survive.

Daniel Ricciardo's last F1 victory was at the 2021 Italian Grand Prix with McLaren

Now, in an exclusive conversation with GPFans, former Red Bull racer and pundit David Coulthard has discussed Ricciardo's chances of returning to F1 in a media-focused role, highlighting how tough it was to see the star in a career slump.

"Media-wise, especially at this time with where the sport is, he's already established a base in America," Coulthard explained.

"I think he could have a very successful career."

Going further, Coulthard reflected on how it had been painful to watch Ricciardo during his decline.

"For whatever reason, and Daniel lives with himself so he'll have a better idea than I, for whatever reason after Renault it just looked difficult for him," the Scot added.

"He just wasn't able to achieve the performances that he did at Red Bull and you know, McLaren was painful to watch.

"Likewise [at RB] he hasn’t achieved what the targets that had been set for him."

