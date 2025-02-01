Brutal Hamilton Leclerc verdict emerges as Ferrari star tipped to 'SELF-DESTRUCT'
Formula 1 star Charles Leclerc has been warned that he could self-destruct following Lewis Hamilton's move to Ferrari.
Although the two are undoubtedly set to make for one of if not the strongest driver lineups on the grid, that in itself does potentially pose a problem moving forward.
We saw last season the issues that McLaren faced at times by granting two drivers equal status, and the same even happened at Ferrari, with Leclerc and former team-mate Carlos Sainz sometimes becoming involved in petty altercations on and off track.
Will Lewis Hamilton beat Leclerc at Ferrari?
Ahead of the new season, Former F1 driver and race winner, Juan Pablo Montoya, has issued a warning over Ferrari’s driver pairing, suggesting it could result in two scenarios for Leclerc.
On the one hand, he stated that Leclerc could learn from Hamilton and improve, but on the other has claimed that the Monegasque driver could get frustrated and ‘self-destruct’.
"It's going to be a hard dynamic for Charles Leclerc, but unless Leclerc knows he's still the future of Ferrari, he may play ball with Lewis Hamilton coming into the team,” Montoya said to CasinoApps.
“Leclerc can learn with Hamilton as his teammate and will try to outperform him. If Hamilton comes into the team and makes them better, but Leclerc can learn from him and still outperform his teammate, it will make Ferrari's decision to keep him easier and Leclerc can go on to win a world championship.
“If Leclerc gets frustrated with the Hamilton situation, a bit like he did with Carlos Sainz towards the end of last season, he could self-destruct."
