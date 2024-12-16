McLaren chief opens up on team orders plans for 2025 title

McLaren CEO Zak Brown has opened up on his plans for team orders in the 2025 Formula 1 season, after 2024's controversy.

Tensions flared when Oscar Piastri and Lando Norris' personal goals clashed, with the latter clearly better positioned for a run at Max Verstappen in the drivers' championship.

Despite missing out on the drivers’ trophy, McLaren sealed the constructors’ in Abu Dhabi after Norris achieved a stunning victory.

Whilst the team have enjoyed their best result since 1998, it has not been entirely harmonious within the team in 2024.

McLaren sealed the constructors' in Abu Dhabi

Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri have been evenly matched in 2024

Should McLaren introduce team orders for 2025?

McLaren's evenly matched driver pairing of Norris and Piastri has posed a problem during their title bit, after the Australian stole a crucial victory at the Hungarian Grand Prix.

The team's lack of a clear number one driver has been labelled as a hinderance to their title chances, with team principal Andrea Stella frequently asked if they would consider introducing team orders.

However, McLaren CEO Zak Brown has revealed his plans for their drivers in 2025 after he praised Norris for his constructors’ clinching victory in Abu Dhabi.

“That was the worst two hours of my life, by far,” Brown said at the Abu Dhabi GP.

Zak Brown discusses the chances of 2025 team orders

“I mean, Lando drove brilliantly, unfortunate what happened to Oscar at the start, but the team was flawless. They executed the pit stop great and I think I was the only one who was ready to have a heart attack for two hours.

“That race, [Norris] carried us. To not make any mistakes, we were worried about safety cars, I was worried about everything. But he drove flawlessly.

“Next [we'll] try and repeat the constructors’ and get the drivers’, I’ll let Oscar and Lando figure that one out.”

