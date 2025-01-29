Leclerc Ferrari SWITCH emerges as stunning Hamilton release revealed

Ferrari have revealed a switch for Charles Leclerc ahead of the 2025 season in a stunning co-release with new team-mate Lewis Hamilton.

Hamilton and Leclerc form arguably one of, if not the most dangerous driver pairing on the grid next season, with teams up and down the grid likely to be envious of the sheer amount of talent the team has at their disposal.

Leclerc has spoken several times about how he is looking forward to the challenge of going up against the seven-time world champion, and the pair could often be spotted conversing at different races throughout the campaign last year.

Lewis Hamilton made his debut in front of the Tifosi at Fiorano

How will Charles Leclerc fare against Lewis Hamilton in 2025?

Charles Leclerc helmet change revealed

Now, Ferrari have released the first official pictures of Leclerc and Hamilton as F1 team-mates, with the pair sporting their 2025 race suits in a series of social media releases.

The images also confirmed a change for Leclerc, whose 2025 helmet was unveiled with significant changes that deviate from previous designs.

His 2024 helmet was red and white, but was largely red, with white accents, whereas this year's edition features a lot more white.

This has perhaps been done to incorporate the colors of the Monegasque flag more.

Of course, there were also new sponsor additions to the helmet, making for an altogether fresh look for the Ferrari man.

Hamilton also opted for a change to his helmet for 2025, returning to the yellow design he previously used in his first seasons at McLaren and Mercedes.

Both Hamilton and Leclerc will return to the track as part of the Testing of a Previous Cars program at the end of the month at Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya on January 28, 29, and 30.

