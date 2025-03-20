F1 Academy 2025: Every race and start time this season

The potential next generation of Formula 1 stars start their season this weekend at the Chinese Grand Prix.

The F1 Academy series, which British star Abbi Pulling won in 2024, will race in Shanghai for the first time this weekend to start their season, in what's sure to be a high octane year.

Last year's runner up Doriane Pin heads in as one of the favourites for the championship, but she will have tough competition from Ferrari's Maya Weug and Red Bull star Chloe Chambers, who were the only other drivers alongside Pin to claim a victory in 2024.

The grid will welcome several new drivers in 2025, including Australian racers Joanne Ciconte and Aiva Anagnostiadis, and Chloe Chong will make her F1 Academy return with Charlotte Tilbury having last been seen on the grid in 2023.

Alisha Palmowski will also make her full-time F1 Academy debut in 2025, after appearing as a Wild Card entry at last year's race in Qatar and finishing as runner up in the 2024 GB4 series.

Who will claim the drivers' title for the 2025 F1 Academy season?

Will those with unfinished business such as Pin and Weug take the title this time around, or will newcomers such as Palmowski deny them a maiden championship?

Abbi Pulling is the reigning F1 Academy champion

F1 Academy 2025 Calendar: Dates and start times

The 2025 F1 Academy season is comprised of 7 rounds each hosting two races, which totals 14 races across the whole season.

In 2025, the F1 Academy will race at several new grand prix circuits including the Shanghai International Circuit at the Chinese Grand Prix, Circuit Gilles-Villeneuve at the Canadian Grand Prix and Las Vegas' street circuit.

China will act as the 2025 season opener, with Shanghai hosting the first two races of the season from March 21-23.

Here is the 2025 F1 Academy calendar, completed with the dates and start times of every race:

Race Date Local Start Time GMT Start Time Shanghai Race 1 March 22 13:50 05:50 Shanghai Race 2 March 23 10:45 02:45 Jeddah Race 1 April 19 TBC TBC Jeddah Race 2 April 20 TBC TBC Miami Race 1 May 3 TBC TBC Miami Race 2 May 4 TBC TBC Montreal Race 1 June 14 TBC TBC Montreal Race 2 June 15 TBC TBC Zandvoort Race 1 August 30 TBC TBC Zandvoort Race 2 August 31 TBC TBC Singapore Race 1 October 4 TBC TBC Singapore Race 2 October 5 TBC TBC Las Vegas Race 1 November 21 TBC TBC Las Vegas Race 2 November 22 TBC TBC

