The next Daniel Ricciardo? F1 announce exciting new signing ahead of 2025 season

A young Australian star who would love to follow in the footsteps of Daniel Ricciardo has been the subject of an exciting Formula 1 announcement.

Ahead of the 2025 F1 Academy season, it has now been confirmed that Aussie racing sensation Aiva Anagnostiadis has signed with Hitech GP as part of a new and innovative partnership with TAG Heuer.

The 17-year-old driver is not the only racer in her family, with her mother Barbara also taking part in competitive go-karting during her younger years.

In a bid to boost Anagnostiadis' racing career, the family left Melbourne and relocated to Europe, and she will also compete in the F4 Spanish Championship this year alongside fellow F1 Academy stars Aurelia Nobels, Courtney Crone and Lia Block.

The 2024 F1 Academy season was won by Abbi Pulling

Doriane Pin is one of the favourites for the 2025 F1 Academy title

F1 announce exciting signing

The Australian driver previously competed at the Motorsport Games in France, where she won the Australian Ladies Trophy in 2021 and finished 10th overall in the Indian F4 championship in 2024.

“I'm beyond excited for the 2025 season! This is an amazing opportunity, and working with a team like Hitech GP and a sponsor like TAG Heuer is a dream come true,” she said.

🚨 BREAKING 🚨



Aiva Anagnostiadis is joining the 2025 F1 Academy grid with @TAGHeuer, racing with Hitech TGR!



Aiva brings experience from the F4 Indian Championship and multiple podium finishes in Australian karting.



Now, she’s ready to take on her rookie F1 Academy season.… pic.twitter.com/vSUOorjQmw — F1 Academy (@f1academy) February 27, 2025

"I’m ready to chase my goals and fight for every opportunity to win!"

Anagnostiadis will embark on her rookie season in the F1 Academy, which was won by British star Abbi Pulling in 2024, who, as a result, earned a fully funded seat in GB3 for the 2025 season.

The Aussie teenager will go up against big names such as Doriane Pin and Maya Weug in 2025, with the F1 Academy season getting underway in China instead of Australia, meaning Anagnostiadis will miss out on a home race this year.

