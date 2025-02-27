close global

Welcome to GPFans

CHOOSE YOUR COUNTRY

  • NL
  • GB
  • ES-MX
  • US
  • US

Are you a F1 Fan? Follow GP Fans

Edition

NL GB ES-MX US
F1 Results Today: Lewis Hamilton STARS for Ferrari whilst SHOCK team top the time sheets

F1 Results Today: Lewis Hamilton STARS for Ferrari whilst SHOCK team top the time sheets

F1 Results Today: Lewis Hamilton STARS for Ferrari whilst SHOCK team top the time sheets

F1 Results Today: Lewis Hamilton STARS for Ferrari whilst SHOCK team top the time sheets

Lewis Hamilton put in an impressive display on day two of Formula 1 pre-season testing as he continues to get to grips with his new Ferrari, but he did not top the time charts.

Instead, that honor went to a shock team, with Carlos Sainz putting in the fastest time of the day in his Williams with a 1:29.348s.

F1 HEADLINES: Christian Horner issues 2026 statement as shock Red Bull retirement announced

READ MORE: F1 2025 Testing: Bahrain start times, schedule and how to watch live on TV

Sainz's lap time edged Hamilton by under one-tenth of a second — 0.031s.

With Hamilton's Ferrari team-mate Charles Leclerc in third, the two Mercedes of George Russell and Kimi Antonelli rounded out the top five on another good day for the Brackley outfit.

Don't let McLaren's times deceive you, either. The papaya team focused on their long runs this afternoon with Lando Norris in the car, which looked very impressive compared to their rivals.

With that said, let's take a full look at Thursday's order in full.

Carlos Sainz was fastest on day two of F1 pre-season testing

F1 Results Today - Who was the fastest in testing?

Here is how the pecking order looks after day two of Formula 1 testing in Bahrain.

1Carlos SainzWilliams1:29.348s
2Lewis HamiltonFerrari+0.031s
3Charles LeclercFerrari+0.083s
4George RussellMercedes+0.430s
5Kimi AntonelliMercedes+0.436s
6Lance StrollAston Martin+0.881s
7Liam LawsonRed Bull+0.904s
8Jack DoohanAlpine+1.020s
9Pierre GaslyAlpine+1.082s
10Isack HadjarVCARB+1.327s
11Fernando AlonsoAston Martin+1.352s
12Yuki TsunodaVCARB+1.445s
13Oscar PiastriMcLaren+1.473s
14Lando NorrisMcLaren+1.534s
15Gabriel BortoletoSauber+1.709s
16Nico HulkenbergSauber+2.109s
17Esteban OconHaas+3.723s
18Ollie BearmanHaas+5.024s

How to watch F1 pre-season testing on TV

Pre-season testing action from the Bahrain International Circuit is set to be shown live on ESPN+ in the United States.

Broadcast details vary depending on your location. Please check the information below to see how to watch F1 live in your country.

Country Broadcaster(s)
United States ESPN, ESPN Deportes
Mexico Fox Sports Mexico, Televisa
Australia Fox Sports, Foxtel, Kayo
United Kingdom Sky Sports, Channel 4
Italy Sky Italia
Belgium RTBF, Play Sports
Netherlands Viaplay, Viaplay Xtra
Spain DAZN F1
Canada RDS, RDS 2, TSN, Noovo
Germany Sky Deutschland, RTL
France Canal+
Singapore beIN SPORTS
China CCTV, Shanghai TV, Guangdong Television Channel, Tencent
Japan Fuji TV, DAZN
Hungary M4 (MTVA Sports Channel)
Brazil Bandeirantes, Bandsports
Austria Servus TV, ORF
Middle East & Turkey beIN SPORTS
Africa SuperSport
Latin America ESPN

F1 TV Pro subscribers can also watch all of the action from Bahrain pre-season testing live in select regions.

READ MORE: Daniel Ricciardo F1 RETURN verdict emerges

Related

Red Bull Lewis Hamilton Ferrari McLaren Lando Norris Carlos Sainz
McLaren star risks wreck in F1 testing as collision made with rival
F1 Testing 2025

McLaren star risks wreck in F1 testing as collision made with rival

  • Today 16:35
F1 2025 Testing: When are Lewis Hamilton, Max Verstappen and others driving in Bahrain?
F1 Testing

F1 2025 Testing: When are Lewis Hamilton, Max Verstappen and others driving in Bahrain?

  • Today 15:30

Latest News

F1 Testing

F1 Results Today: Lewis Hamilton STARS for Ferrari whilst SHOCK team top the time sheets

  • 3 uur geleden
IndyCar

IndyCar 2025: St Pete Grand Prix start times, schedule and how to watch live on TV

  • 47 minutes ago
NASCAR Cup Series

NASCAR Cup Series 2025: COTA start times, schedule and how to watch live on TV

  • 2 uur geleden
F1 Testing 2025

McLaren star risks wreck in F1 testing as collision made with rival

  • Today 16:35
Pre-Season Testing 2025

F1 Testing Results: Lewis Hamilton THRASHES rivals in rain-affected session

  • Today 12:26
F1 Testing

F1 2025 Testing: When are Lewis Hamilton, Max Verstappen and others driving in Bahrain?

  • Today 15:30
More news
More news

F1 Standings

Ontdek het op Google Play
x