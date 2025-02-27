F1 Results Today: Lewis Hamilton STARS for Ferrari whilst SHOCK team top the time sheets
Lewis Hamilton put in an impressive display on day two of Formula 1 pre-season testing as he continues to get to grips with his new Ferrari, but he did not top the time charts.
Instead, that honor went to a shock team, with Carlos Sainz putting in the fastest time of the day in his Williams with a 1:29.348s.
Sainz's lap time edged Hamilton by under one-tenth of a second — 0.031s.
With Hamilton's Ferrari team-mate Charles Leclerc in third, the two Mercedes of George Russell and Kimi Antonelli rounded out the top five on another good day for the Brackley outfit.
Don't let McLaren's times deceive you, either. The papaya team focused on their long runs this afternoon with Lando Norris in the car, which looked very impressive compared to their rivals.
With that said, let's take a full look at Thursday's order in full.
F1 Results Today - Who was the fastest in testing?
Here is how the pecking order looks after day two of Formula 1 testing in Bahrain.
|1
|Carlos Sainz
|Williams
|1:29.348s
|2
|Lewis Hamilton
|Ferrari
|+0.031s
|3
|Charles Leclerc
|Ferrari
|+0.083s
|4
|George Russell
|Mercedes
|+0.430s
|5
|Kimi Antonelli
|Mercedes
|+0.436s
|6
|Lance Stroll
|Aston Martin
|+0.881s
|7
|Liam Lawson
|Red Bull
|+0.904s
|8
|Jack Doohan
|Alpine
|+1.020s
|9
|Pierre Gasly
|Alpine
|+1.082s
|10
|Isack Hadjar
|VCARB
|+1.327s
|11
|Fernando Alonso
|Aston Martin
|+1.352s
|12
|Yuki Tsunoda
|VCARB
|+1.445s
|13
|Oscar Piastri
|McLaren
|+1.473s
|14
|Lando Norris
|McLaren
|+1.534s
|15
|Gabriel Bortoleto
|Sauber
|+1.709s
|16
|Nico Hulkenberg
|Sauber
|+2.109s
|17
|Esteban Ocon
|Haas
|+3.723s
|18
|Ollie Bearman
|Haas
|+5.024s
How to watch F1 pre-season testing on TV
Pre-season testing action from the Bahrain International Circuit is set to be shown live on ESPN+ in the United States.
Broadcast details vary depending on your location. Please check the information below to see how to watch F1 live in your country.
|Country
|Broadcaster(s)
|United States
|ESPN, ESPN Deportes
|Mexico
|Fox Sports Mexico, Televisa
|Australia
|Fox Sports, Foxtel, Kayo
|United Kingdom
|Sky Sports, Channel 4
|Italy
|Sky Italia
|Belgium
|RTBF, Play Sports
|Netherlands
|Viaplay, Viaplay Xtra
|Spain
|DAZN F1
|Canada
|RDS, RDS 2, TSN, Noovo
|Germany
|Sky Deutschland, RTL
|France
|Canal+
|Singapore
|beIN SPORTS
|China
|CCTV, Shanghai TV, Guangdong Television Channel, Tencent
|Japan
|Fuji TV, DAZN
|Hungary
|M4 (MTVA Sports Channel)
|Brazil
|Bandeirantes, Bandsports
|Austria
|Servus TV, ORF
|Middle East & Turkey
|beIN SPORTS
|Africa
|SuperSport
|Latin America
|ESPN
F1 TV Pro subscribers can also watch all of the action from Bahrain pre-season testing live in select regions.
