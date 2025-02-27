F1 Results Today: Lewis Hamilton STARS for Ferrari whilst SHOCK team top the time sheets

Lewis Hamilton put in an impressive display on day two of Formula 1 pre-season testing as he continues to get to grips with his new Ferrari, but he did not top the time charts.

Instead, that honor went to a shock team, with Carlos Sainz putting in the fastest time of the day in his Williams with a 1:29.348s.

Sainz's lap time edged Hamilton by under one-tenth of a second — 0.031s.

With Hamilton's Ferrari team-mate Charles Leclerc in third, the two Mercedes of George Russell and Kimi Antonelli rounded out the top five on another good day for the Brackley outfit.

Don't let McLaren's times deceive you, either. The papaya team focused on their long runs this afternoon with Lando Norris in the car, which looked very impressive compared to their rivals.

With that said, let's take a full look at Thursday's order in full.

Carlos Sainz was fastest on day two of F1 pre-season testing

F1 Results Today - Who was the fastest in testing?

Here is how the pecking order looks after day two of Formula 1 testing in Bahrain.

1 Carlos Sainz Williams 1:29.348s 2 Lewis Hamilton Ferrari +0.031s 3 Charles Leclerc Ferrari +0.083s 4 George Russell Mercedes +0.430s 5 Kimi Antonelli Mercedes +0.436s 6 Lance Stroll Aston Martin +0.881s 7 Liam Lawson Red Bull +0.904s 8 Jack Doohan Alpine +1.020s 9 Pierre Gasly Alpine +1.082s 10 Isack Hadjar VCARB +1.327s 11 Fernando Alonso Aston Martin +1.352s 12 Yuki Tsunoda VCARB +1.445s 13 Oscar Piastri McLaren +1.473s 14 Lando Norris McLaren +1.534s 15 Gabriel Bortoleto Sauber +1.709s 16 Nico Hulkenberg Sauber +2.109s 17 Esteban Ocon Haas +3.723s 18 Ollie Bearman Haas +5.024s

How to watch F1 pre-season testing on TV

Pre-season testing action from the Bahrain International Circuit is set to be shown live on ESPN+ in the United States.

Broadcast details vary depending on your location. Please check the information below to see how to watch F1 live in your country.

Country Broadcaster(s) United States ESPN, ESPN Deportes Mexico Fox Sports Mexico, Televisa Australia Fox Sports, Foxtel, Kayo United Kingdom Sky Sports, Channel 4 Italy Sky Italia Belgium RTBF, Play Sports Netherlands Viaplay, Viaplay Xtra Spain DAZN F1 Canada RDS, RDS 2, TSN, Noovo Germany Sky Deutschland, RTL France Canal+ Singapore beIN SPORTS China CCTV, Shanghai TV, Guangdong Television Channel, Tencent Japan Fuji TV, DAZN Hungary M4 (MTVA Sports Channel) Brazil Bandeirantes, Bandsports Austria Servus TV, ORF Middle East & Turkey beIN SPORTS Africa SuperSport Latin America ESPN

F1 TV Pro subscribers can also watch all of the action from Bahrain pre-season testing live in select regions.

