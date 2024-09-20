Ricciardo set to be 'FIRED' after Singapore GP as huge claim made on Aussie's future

It looks as though the Singapore Grand Prix could be the end of the road for Visa Cash App RB star Daniel Ricciardo.

The hugely popular eight-time race winner sees his current contract expire at the end of this season, but some are now suggesting that he is set to leave the team before that.

Ricciardo made his comeback to F1 midway through 2023 after taking some time away from the sport.

Replacing Nyck de Vries at RB, the Australian had ambitions of getting back to the form which previously made him one of the most sought-after drivers on the grid.

However, he has so far failed to live up to expectations, and despite showing glimpses of his talent, has endured a largely frustrating time on his return to racing.

Daniel Ricciardo has endured a disappointing spell at RB since joining in 2023

Liam Lawson is now set to take over from Ricciardo after the Singapore GP

Will Daniel Ricciardo retire from F1?

Despite his ongoing struggles, the eight-time race winner recently emerged as a shock contender to replace Sergio Perez at Red Bull, where he previously spent five years.

But with that immediate prospect ruled out by team boss Christian Horner, and results not improving in the meantime with RB, Ricciardo has come under the microscope once again.

And it has now been revealed that this weekend's race at the Marina Bay Street Circuit will likely be his last of the campaign, with reserve driver Liam Lawson set to take his spot.

Speaking to Sky Sports Germany, former Williams star Ralf Schumacher all but confirmed the decision has been made.

“It's not a rumor anymore," he said. "Well, it’s not officially confirmed yet, but in Formula 1, you hear things when chatting around the coffee machine.

Ralf Schumacher has weighed in on the debate around Ricciardo's future

"Unfortunately, it seems like this will be Daniel Ricciardo’s last race in Singapore, and after that, Liam Lawson will take over.

"This was apparently part of the contract, as they would have lost him otherwise.

“And especially now, after what happened this weekend, I think it’s clear that RB is a junior team, which the management has always emphasized. They’ve reiterated that they will focus on young drivers from their own development programs, so it makes sense.

“It's a shame for Daniel, though, because we’re losing a driver who is incredibly likable, always smiling, and someone you enjoy meeting in the paddock.”

