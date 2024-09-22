close global

Welcome to GPFans

CHOOSE YOUR COUNTRY

  • NL
  • GB
  • ES-MX
  • US
  • US

Are you a F1 Fan? Follow GP Fans

Edition

NL GB ES-MX US
F1 Results Today: Norris DOMINATES Verstappen as championship battle intensifies

F1 Results Today: Norris DOMINATES Verstappen as championship battle intensifies

F1 Results Today: Norris DOMINATES Verstappen as championship battle intensifies

F1 Results Today: Norris DOMINATES Verstappen as championship battle intensifies

McLaren star Lando Norris dominated championship rival Max Verstappen to take a stunning victory at the Singapore Grand Prix on Sunday.

Verstappen's championship lead now stands at just 52 points, with the British star slowly but surely bringing the fight to the three-time champion.

READ MORE: F1 reveal drastic changes ahead of 2024 Las Vegas Grand Prix

Elsewhere, it was a miserable race for Lewis Hamilton. The Mercedes star had started the race on the soft tire whilst his rivals opted for a medium, but the strategy did not work out so well, ultimately finishing P6, with team-mate George Russell ahead of him in P4.

Norris’ team-mate Oscar Piastri snatched the final spot on the podium, boosting McLaren’s constructors’ championship bid further.

To make matters worse for Red Bull, Sergio Perez added just one point to their constructors’ tally after struggling around the streets of Marina Bay, finishing in P10.

After a tough qualifying session on Saturday, Ferrari stars Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz recovered to finish P5 and P7 respectively.

Singapore Grand Prix 2024 results

1. Lando Norris [McLaren]
2. Max Verstappen [Red Bull] - +20.945
3. Oscar Piastri [McLaren] - +41.823
4. George Russell [Mercedes] - +1:01:040
5. Charles Leclerc [Ferrari] - +1:02:430
6. Lewis Hamilton [Mercedes] - +1:25:248
7. Carlos Sainz [Ferrari] - +1:36:039
8. Fernando Alonso [Aston Martin] - 1 LAP
9. Nico Hulkenberg [Haas] - 1 LAP
10. Sergio Perez [Red Bull] - 1 LAP
11. Franco Colapinto [Williams] - 1 LAP
12. Yuki Tsunoda [VCARB] - 1 LAP
13. Esteban Ocon [Alpine] - 1 LAP
14. Lance Stroll [Aston Martin] - 1 LAP
15. Zhou Guanyu [Kick Sauber] - 1 LAP
16. Valtteri Bottas [Kick Sauber] - 1 LAP
17. Pierre Gasly [Alpine] - 1 LAP
18. Daniel Ricciardo [VCARB] - 1 LAP
19. Kevin Magnussen [Haas] - 5 LAPS
20. Alex Albon [Williams] DNF

Fastest Lap

Daniel Ricciardo [VCARB] - 1:34:486

READ MORE: Ricciardo set to be 'FIRED' after Singapore GP as huge claim made on Aussie's future

Related

Lewis Hamilton Max Verstappen Mercedes McLaren Lando Norris Singapore Grand Prix
Norris and Verstappen FIGHT as McLaren star suffers setback
Singapore Grand Prix

Norris and Verstappen FIGHT as McLaren star suffers setback

  • 2 uur geleden
F1 starting grid with penalties applied for the 2024 Singapore Grand Prix
Singapore Grand Prix

F1 starting grid with penalties applied for the 2024 Singapore Grand Prix

  • Today 12:16

Latest News

Singapore Grand Prix

F1 Results Today: Norris DOMINATES Verstappen as championship battle intensifies

  • 49 minutes ago
Singapore Grand Prix

Verstappen FURIOUS at Singapore GP as F1 champ launches 'undercut' rant

  • 1 uur geleden
Singapore Grand Prix

Hamilton ANGRY as star suffers setback at Singapore GP

  • 1 uur geleden
NASCAR

NASCAR Bristol Results: Larson DOMINATES under the lights as Hamlin rescues playoff bid

  • 3 uur geleden
Singapore Grand Prix

F1 2024 Singapore Grand Prix Driver of the Day: What is it and how to vote for it

  • 2 uur geleden
Singapore Grand Prix

FIA hit Ferrari F1 star with PENALTY at Singapore GP

  • 2 uur geleden
More news

F1 Race Calendar 2024

Complete kalender 2024
More news

F1 Standings

Ontdek het op Google Play
x