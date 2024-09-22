F1 Results Today: Norris DOMINATES Verstappen as championship battle intensifies

McLaren star Lando Norris dominated championship rival Max Verstappen to take a stunning victory at the Singapore Grand Prix on Sunday.

Verstappen's championship lead now stands at just 52 points, with the British star slowly but surely bringing the fight to the three-time champion.

READ MORE: F1 reveal drastic changes ahead of 2024 Las Vegas Grand Prix

Elsewhere, it was a miserable race for Lewis Hamilton. The Mercedes star had started the race on the soft tire whilst his rivals opted for a medium, but the strategy did not work out so well, ultimately finishing P6, with team-mate George Russell ahead of him in P4.

Norris’ team-mate Oscar Piastri snatched the final spot on the podium, boosting McLaren’s constructors’ championship bid further.

To make matters worse for Red Bull, Sergio Perez added just one point to their constructors’ tally after struggling around the streets of Marina Bay, finishing in P10.

After a tough qualifying session on Saturday, Ferrari stars Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz recovered to finish P5 and P7 respectively.

Singapore Grand Prix 2024 results

1. Lando Norris [McLaren]

2. Max Verstappen [Red Bull] - +20.945

3. Oscar Piastri [McLaren] - +41.823

4. George Russell [Mercedes] - +1:01:040

5. Charles Leclerc [Ferrari] - +1:02:430

6. Lewis Hamilton [Mercedes] - +1:25:248

7. Carlos Sainz [Ferrari] - +1:36:039

8. Fernando Alonso [Aston Martin] - 1 LAP

9. Nico Hulkenberg [Haas] - 1 LAP

10. Sergio Perez [Red Bull] - 1 LAP

11. Franco Colapinto [Williams] - 1 LAP

12. Yuki Tsunoda [VCARB] - 1 LAP

13. Esteban Ocon [Alpine] - 1 LAP

14. Lance Stroll [Aston Martin] - 1 LAP

15. Zhou Guanyu [Kick Sauber] - 1 LAP

16. Valtteri Bottas [Kick Sauber] - 1 LAP

17. Pierre Gasly [Alpine] - 1 LAP

18. Daniel Ricciardo [VCARB] - 1 LAP

19. Kevin Magnussen [Haas] - 5 LAPS

20. Alex Albon [Williams] DNF



Fastest Lap

Daniel Ricciardo [VCARB] - 1:34:486



READ MORE: Ricciardo set to be 'FIRED' after Singapore GP as huge claim made on Aussie's future

Related