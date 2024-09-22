F1 Results Today: Norris DOMINATES Verstappen as championship battle intensifies
McLaren star Lando Norris dominated championship rival Max Verstappen to take a stunning victory at the Singapore Grand Prix on Sunday.
Verstappen's championship lead now stands at just 52 points, with the British star slowly but surely bringing the fight to the three-time champion.
Elsewhere, it was a miserable race for Lewis Hamilton. The Mercedes star had started the race on the soft tire whilst his rivals opted for a medium, but the strategy did not work out so well, ultimately finishing P6, with team-mate George Russell ahead of him in P4.
Norris’ team-mate Oscar Piastri snatched the final spot on the podium, boosting McLaren’s constructors’ championship bid further.
To make matters worse for Red Bull, Sergio Perez added just one point to their constructors’ tally after struggling around the streets of Marina Bay, finishing in P10.
After a tough qualifying session on Saturday, Ferrari stars Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz recovered to finish P5 and P7 respectively.
Singapore Grand Prix 2024 results
1. Lando Norris [McLaren]
2. Max Verstappen [Red Bull] - +20.945
3. Oscar Piastri [McLaren] - +41.823
4. George Russell [Mercedes] - +1:01:040
5. Charles Leclerc [Ferrari] - +1:02:430
6. Lewis Hamilton [Mercedes] - +1:25:248
7. Carlos Sainz [Ferrari] - +1:36:039
8. Fernando Alonso [Aston Martin] - 1 LAP
9. Nico Hulkenberg [Haas] - 1 LAP
10. Sergio Perez [Red Bull] - 1 LAP
11. Franco Colapinto [Williams] - 1 LAP
12. Yuki Tsunoda [VCARB] - 1 LAP
13. Esteban Ocon [Alpine] - 1 LAP
14. Lance Stroll [Aston Martin] - 1 LAP
15. Zhou Guanyu [Kick Sauber] - 1 LAP
16. Valtteri Bottas [Kick Sauber] - 1 LAP
17. Pierre Gasly [Alpine] - 1 LAP
18. Daniel Ricciardo [VCARB] - 1 LAP
19. Kevin Magnussen [Haas] - 5 LAPS
20. Alex Albon [Williams] DNF
Fastest Lap
Daniel Ricciardo [VCARB] - 1:34:486
