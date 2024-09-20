F1 Results Today: Verstappen DISASTER continues as Red Bull embarrassed in Singapore

Visa Cash App RB star Daniel Ricciardo shone under the lights in second practice at the Singapore Grand Prix, with Red Bull star Max Verstappen suffering yet another miserable session.

Ricciardo finished P6 in FP2, while Verstappen, down in P15, was over one second behind the leading time set by McLaren’s Lando Norris. To make things even more embarrassing for Red Bull, both of their cars finished below the two RB's, with Yuki Tsunoda also finishing above Verstappen and Perez.

Behind Norris, Ferrari duo Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz registered strong times, with the two team-mates looking like McLaren's closest competitors this weekend.

Lewis Hamilton joined Verstappen in struggling, with the British star only able to set a time good enough for P11.

F1 FP2 Results: Singapore Grand Prix 2024

1. Lando Norris [McLaren] 1:30.727sec

2. Charles Leclerc [Ferrari] - +0.058

3. Carlos Sainz [Ferrari] - +0.629

4. Yuki Tsunoda [VCARB] - +0.741

5. Oscar Piastri [McLaren] - +0.747

6. Daniel Ricciardo [VCARB] - +0.751

7. George Russell [Mercedes] - +0.761

8. Sergio Perez [Red Bull] - +0.871

9. Alex Albon [Williams] - +0.923

10. Nico Hulkenberg [Haas] - +0.940

11. Lewis Hamilton [Mercedes] - +0.982

12. Fernando Alonso [Aston Martin] - +1.023

13. Kevin Magnussen [Haas] - +1.066

14. Lance Stroll [Aston Martin] - +1.230

15. Max Verstappen [Red Bull] - +1.294

16. Franco Colapinto [Williams] - +1.330

17. Esteban Ocon [Alpine] - +1.392

18. Pierre Gasly [Alpine] - +1.495

19. Zhou Guanyu [Kick Sauber] - +1.632

20. Valtteri Bottas [Kick Sauber] - +2.059



F1 FP1 Results: Singapore Grand Prix 2024

1. Charles Leclerc [Ferrari] 1:31.763sec

2. Lando Norris [McLaren] - +0.076

3. Carlos Sainz [Ferrari] - +0.189

4. Max Verstappen [Red Bull] - +0.334

5. Yuki Tsunoda [VCARB] - +0.500

6. Oscar Piastri [McLaren] - +0.606

7. Daniel Ricciardo [VCARB] - +0.612

8. Alex Albon [Williams] - +0.688

9. Fernando Alonso [Aston Martin] - +0.847

10. Esteban Ocon [Alpine] - +0.852

11. Franco Colapinto [Williams] - +0.855

12. Lewis Hamilton [Mercedes] - +0.916

13. Pierre Gasly [Alpine] - +0.931

14. Sergio Perez [Red Bull] - +1.004

15. Lance Stroll [Aston Martin] - +1.015

16. George Russell [Mercedes] - +1.571

17. Kevin Magnussen [Haas] - +1.614

18. Valtteri Bottas [Kick Sauber] - +1.722

19. Zhou Guanyu [Kick Sauber] - +1.822

20. Nico Hulkenberg [Haas] - +2.034



Who is the current F1 world champion?

Max Verstappen is the reigning F1 champion, and currently leads the 2024 world drivers' championship.

Is there F1 today?

Yes, there is more F1 action later today as the cars hit the track for FP2 in Singapore.

The session is due to start at 21:00 local time. For details in your time zone, please see here.

