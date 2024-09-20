F1 Results Today: Verstappen DISASTER continues as Red Bull embarrassed in Singapore

close global

Visa Cash App RB star Daniel Ricciardo shone under the lights in second practice at the Singapore Grand Prix, with Red Bull star Max Verstappen suffering yet another miserable session.

Ricciardo finished P6 in FP2, while Verstappen, down in P15, was over one second behind the leading time set by McLaren’s Lando Norris. To make things even more embarrassing for Red Bull, both of their cars finished below the two RB's, with Yuki Tsunoda also finishing above Verstappen and Perez.

Behind Norris, Ferrari duo Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz registered strong times, with the two team-mates looking like McLaren's closest competitors this weekend.

Lewis Hamilton joined Verstappen in struggling, with the British star only able to set a time good enough for P11.

F1 FP2 Results: Singapore Grand Prix 2024

1. Lando Norris [McLaren] 1:30.727sec
2. Charles Leclerc [Ferrari] - +0.058
3. Carlos Sainz [Ferrari] - +0.629
4. Yuki Tsunoda [VCARB] - +0.741
5. Oscar Piastri [McLaren] - +0.747
6. Daniel Ricciardo [VCARB] - +0.751
7. George Russell [Mercedes] - +0.761
8. Sergio Perez [Red Bull] - +0.871
9. Alex Albon [Williams] - +0.923
10. Nico Hulkenberg [Haas] - +0.940
11. Lewis Hamilton [Mercedes] - +0.982
12. Fernando Alonso [Aston Martin] - +1.023
13. Kevin Magnussen [Haas] - +1.066
14. Lance Stroll [Aston Martin] - +1.230
15. Max Verstappen [Red Bull] - +1.294
16. Franco Colapinto [Williams] - +1.330
17. Esteban Ocon [Alpine] - +1.392
18. Pierre Gasly [Alpine] - +1.495
19. Zhou Guanyu [Kick Sauber] - +1.632
20. Valtteri Bottas [Kick Sauber] - +2.059

F1 FP1 Results: Singapore Grand Prix 2024

1. Charles Leclerc [Ferrari] 1:31.763sec
2. Lando Norris [McLaren] - +0.076
3. Carlos Sainz [Ferrari] - +0.189
4. Max Verstappen [Red Bull] - +0.334
5. Yuki Tsunoda [VCARB] - +0.500
6. Oscar Piastri [McLaren] - +0.606
7. Daniel Ricciardo [VCARB] - +0.612
8. Alex Albon [Williams] - +0.688
9. Fernando Alonso [Aston Martin] - +0.847
10. Esteban Ocon [Alpine] - +0.852
11. Franco Colapinto [Williams] - +0.855
12. Lewis Hamilton [Mercedes] - +0.916
13. Pierre Gasly [Alpine] - +0.931
14. Sergio Perez [Red Bull] - +1.004
15. Lance Stroll [Aston Martin] - +1.015
16. George Russell [Mercedes] - +1.571
17. Kevin Magnussen [Haas] - +1.614
18. Valtteri Bottas [Kick Sauber] - +1.722
19. Zhou Guanyu [Kick Sauber] - +1.822
20. Nico Hulkenberg [Haas] - +2.034

Who is the current F1 world champion?

Max Verstappen is the reigning F1 champion, and currently leads the 2024 world drivers' championship.

Is there F1 today?

Yes, there is more F1 action later today as the cars hit the track for FP2 in Singapore.

The session is due to start at 21:00 local time. For details in your time zone, please see here.

