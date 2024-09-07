Ricciardo discusses Red Bull alternatives in bid to secure F1 future

Daniel Ricciardo has discussed whether he would choose an alternative team to Red Bull when looking to secure his F1 future.

The 35-year-old has a long history with the Red Bull family after joining Toro Rosso in 2012 before being promoted to the main team for the 2014 season.

READ MORE: Fans SLAM team boss for 'disrespectful' comments on American star

However, Ricciardo took a risk in 2018, leaving the Red Bull family for Renault and then eventually ending up McLaren.

The bold move resulted in him losing his seat for the 2023 season, after a series of poor performances led to him being replaced by Oscar Piastri.

F1 heads to Baku next where Daniel Ricciardo had his infamous crash with Max Verstappen

Daniel Ricciardo has scored 12 points so far this season

Ricciardo assessing all the options in bid to secure 2025 seat

The 'Honey Badger' is currently 13th in the drivers' standings behind his Visa Cash App RB team-mate Yuki Tsunoda.

With no confirmation yet on whether his performances have earned him a spot on next year's grid, Ricciardo's future in the sport remains a doubt.

Speaking to the media after the Italian GP, the eight-time grand prix winner was asked whether his focus was on the Red Bull family or elsewhere.

READ MORE: Concerning reports emerge ahead of F1's Las Vegas Grand Prix

Daniel Ricciardo returned to Red Bull family for the 2023 season

"Yeah it’s just there," he said. “Look I’m most happy being back here, I also kind of speaking on performance it’s kind of nice not looking elsewhere or you know having maybe other little distractions because I can just focus on this.

“Look it’s an all-in approach but I think that approach will also get the most out of me and if that is still not enough then, C’est la vie.”

“It kind of intensifies it but also simplifies it, so I think it’s the best approach. It’s not coming from a stubborn approach but I don’t really want to be anywhere else either.”

READ MORE: Kelly Piquet reunited with F1 champion Verstappen

Related