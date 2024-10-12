F1 figure charged in controversial corruption investigation

A key figure in a popular Formula 1 race has been charged with obstructing justice, and allegedly abetting a public servant in obtaining gifts.

The Singapore Grand Prix has been a popular, glitzy event since its arrival in 2008, and was the most recent race in the 2024 season – with Lando Norris storming to a win.

READ MORE: Huge F1 legal verdict REVEALED as Steiner v Haas hits the courtroom

It was the first race at the circuit to not have at least one safety car, with incidents often around the corner at a track which will stay on the calendar until at least 2028, after an extension to its contract was signed in 2022.

Lando Norris won the 2024 Singapore GP

The Singapore GP has witnessed many dramatic moments

Singapore GP rights owner in alleged corruption scandal

Now, the owner of the rights to the race has been charged in a major corruption case involving the country's former transport minister, S. Iswaran.

Ong Beng Seng has been charged with allegedly giving certain gifts to Iswaran, who has resigned from his position having been found guilty of receiving gifts while in office.

It is alleged that Seng gave Iswaran tickets to the F1 race, Premier League matches and a ride on a private jet - gifts that reportedly total more than £220,000.

Seng was arrested by Singapore’s Corrupt Practices Investigation Bureau (CPIB) in July 2023, and has now been charged.

He has not entered a plea but his company, Hotel Properties Ltd, have asked for a trading halt following the news of his charging.

GPFans have contacted the Singapore GP for comment.

READ MORE: Ricciardo drops $3.5 million Red Bull BOMBSHELL as official F1 exit confirmed

Related