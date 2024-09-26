Ricciardo drops $3.5 million Red Bull BOMBSHELL as official F1 exit confirmed
Ricciardo drops $3.5 million Red Bull BOMBSHELL as official F1 exit confirmed
Daniel Ricciardo dropped a huge Red Bull bombshell in the aftermath of the Singapore Grand Prix, revealing a huge incentive he may have had to secure the fastest lap at the race just days ahead of official confirmation he has lost his Formula 1 seat.
The race around the streets of Marina Bay will be Ricciardo's last of the season - and possibly ever in F1 - with his departure from RB officially announced on Thursday.
The eight-time race winner has struggled to find any consistency since joining RB in 2023, and his results over recent months have prompted the team to make a change for the final six races of the year.
The Australian is set to be replaced by Red Bull reserve driver Liam Lawson, starting as soon as the next race in Austin, TX.
Ricciardo reveals Red Bull 'bonus'
If Sunday is to be his last appearance in F1 altogether, Ricciardo at least went out on a high, securing the fastest lap of the day in the closing stages of the grand prix.
This was somewhat of a shock move, however, given that RB decided to pit the Aussie onto soft tires despite the fact he himself could not earn the fastest lap point given he was outside of the top 10.
His achievement, however, provided a helping hand to his former Red Bull team-mate Max Verstappen, who is embroiled in a fierce battle with Lando Norris for the drivers' title.
The McLaren star had looked in prime position to add the fastest-lap bonus point to his race-winning tally until Ricciardo's late heroics, prompting Verstappen to relay a message of thanks over team radio.
Speaking after Sunday's race, Ricciardo made a huge financial revelation, revealing he may have had extra motivation to make the last-gasp switch to soft rubber in order to get the job done.
“I had an idea, but I also thought they were just letting me have some fun because we were obviously a long way out of the points,” said the Australian, via Autosport.
“So then yeah, at the end, the fastest lap. I'm kind of hoping Max wins by a point now, because I guaranteed myself a very nice Christmas present if so. So sorry Lando! But I think I'd get a good Christmas present!
“I heard something about a $3.5 million bonus for fastest lap or something. Red Bull was throwing some crazy numbers around.”
