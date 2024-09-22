Ricciardo discusses move to US racing series after 'last F1 race'

Visa Cash App RB star Daniel Ricciardo has discussed a potential move to one of the premier racing series in the United States amid reports he has completed his last Formula 1 race of the season at the Singapore Grand Prix.

The RB star finished P18 under the lights at the Marina Bay Street Circuit on Sunday in what proved to be another difficult 2024 outing for the Aussie.

In one positive for Ricciardo, he did set the fastest lap of the race with a 1:34:486, doing his old Red Bull mate Max Verstappen a favor by denying McLaren star Lando Norris a crucial championship point.

That may be the very last thing Ricciardo does in the sport, though, with reports suggesting he is set to be replaced by Red Bull junior star Liam Lawson ahead of the United States Grand Prix in Austin.

Daniel Ricciardo may have completed his last race in F1

Ricciardo went out with a whimper in Singapore finishing P18

Why is Daniel Ricciardo leaving F1?

Ricciardo is set to be replaced due to his underwhelming performance in the RB this season, with Red Bull keen to get a look at their junior ace Lawson before deciding on whether or not to promote him to the grid for a full-time drive in 2025.

With those reports surfacing throughout the duration of the weekend in Singapore, Ricciardo was naturally asked about other potential options outside of Formula 1. This included a potential move to US open-wheel racing series IndyCar, although judging by the Aussie's answer, don't necessarily be expecting to see him head stateside any time soon.

“IndyCar still scares me," Ricciardo admitted when talking to the media in Singapore, as quoted by the Express.

“I’ve thought about it because I also thought about it a couple years ago when I knew I wasn’t going to start the 2023 season, but I don’t know.

“I know I’m still a competitor. Like, I know I still have a lot of fire in me, but maybe that itch is scratched doing something else.”

Daniel Ricciardo is a huge fan of NASCAR

Not too long ago, Ricciardo, also discussed a potential switch to NASCAR, too, revealing that he would love to race at Daytona.

"There's things I would like to try and experience. I don't know, let's say on a competitive level, I grew up a fan of NASCAR," Ricciardo recently told Western Tourism Australia.

"I'd like to drive a NASCAR. I'd love to drive around Daytona, for example."

The world of F1 now awaits an official decision on Ricciardo's future, with the Aussie no doubt also keen to get clarity on what lies ahead.

